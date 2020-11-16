RUSD reports positive results for Academies; numbers affected by pandemic

RACINE — While some of the results were likely affected by the COVID-19-driven school shutdown beginning in March, the Racine Unified School District has reported some positive numbers coming out of its academies last school year.
The four-year graduation rate for all Racine Unified high school students in 2019-20 was 77.6%, a 2% increase from the previous year. Some requirements for graduation were waived due to the pandemic, such as the state-required civics exam.
For students in the Academies of Racine, located at Park, Case and Horlick high schools, attendance was at 91.7% last school year, an increase of 5.1%.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction did not require attendance to be reported during the spring school shutdown, and Unified students were not required to log in virtually since a significant number of them either did not have a device or internet to use to complete school work. High school students were required to complete paper packets of work during the shutdown.
“That is definitely a goal for us to continue to build upon,” Chief of Schools Jody Bloyer told the School Board last week regarding last year’s attendance numbers. “Attendance matters because you have to be present in order to learn.”
Last school year, 936 Unified students earned a total of 2,990 college credits through the district’s partnerships with University of Wisconsin- Parkside and Gateway Technical College. Because students don’t pay for those credits themselves, those partnerships saved Unified families almost $450,000.
“It really gives them that jump-start and that boost, not only in the credits and not only in saving money, but also in confidence which I think is something that’s really important,” Bloyer said.
School Board member Scott Coey, who said he still has significant student loan debt, praised the programs that allow students to come out of high school with multiple college credits.
“This is wonderful to see that our students are saving this amount of money, and getting these credits and even more so getting the experience of these classes,” he said.
Grade-point averages for students at Park, Horlick and Case were down slightly last school year at 2.34. Bloyer said that this could likely be attributed to the pandemic.
“I think when March 13 hit, we weren’t able to put in some of those safety nets that our teachers and our staff members in the high schools are so good at doing,” Bloyer said. March 13 was the last day of in-person school in the spring for Racine Unified students.
Since the Academies of Racine have a focus on partnering with businesses in the community, the district brought in 457 guest speakers from local businesses to talk to students about jobs in their career pathways of choice. That’s over 100 more than the previous year, even though those visits were cut short by the shutdown. The Academies are bringing in guest speakers virtually this school year.
Academy students also earned a total of 697 industry certifications last year, which Bloyer said will give them an edge when looking for jobs right out of high school. Students earned more certifications the previous year, at 806, but Bloyer said some students weren’t able to complete required tests or competencies to earn those certifications while school buildings were closed. Some of those certifications will be obtainable virtually this school year.
The district also increased the number of youth apprenticeships students participated in through local businesses last year: 218 compared to 122 the previous year.
Coey praised the district’s technical education departments, especially the automotive department at Park, where he is an alumnus.
“We are light years ahead of everyone else and I hope the community is aware of that,” Coey said. “And as more and more people retire from those trades, there’s money to be made for students who want to go down those pathways.”
