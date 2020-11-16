RUSD reports positive results for Academies; numbers affected by pandemic

“It really gives them that jump-start and that boost, not only in the credits and not only in saving money, but also in confidence which I think is something that’s really important,” Bloyer said.

School Board member Scott Coey, who said he still has significant student loan debt, praised the programs that allow students to come out of high school with multiple college credits.

“This is wonderful to see that our students are saving this amount of money, and getting these credits and even more so getting the experience of these classes,” he said.

Grade-point averages for students at Park, Horlick and Case were down slightly last school year at 2.34. Bloyer said that this could likely be attributed to the pandemic.

“I think when March 13 hit, we weren’t able to put in some of those safety nets that our teachers and our staff members in the high schools are so good at doing,” Bloyer said. March 13 was the last day of in-person school in the spring for Racine Unified students.