RUSD removes Horlick Class of 1991 sign containing "Rebby" image

Tapp told The Journal Times that removal and eventual relocation of the Class of 1991 granite marker had been planned by the district long before the current Change.org petition drive to change the school’s Confederate-themed mascot.

“Since the time when the new electronic sign was installed near the original granite marker, it was our intent to move the granite sign,” she said. “Within the district’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan is a plan for the original Class of 1991 sign, as well as significant renovations for Horlick High School. As part of the renovations, the school’s main entrance and front office will be moved to the south side of the building. At that time, we will move the original granite sign to the south side of the building as well.” Tapp added that with tuckpointing taking place, now was a good time to remove the sign.

The petition

The June 8 Change.org petition drive, spearheaded by two Horlick alumni, to rid the school of the Confederate imagery, including its longtime “Rebby” or “Rebel Yeller” mascot, has surpassed its 2,500-signature goal. It was not immediately clear what the next step will be.