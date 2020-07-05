RUSD removes Horlick Class of 1991 sign containing "Rebby" image

RACINE — Over recent years, the Racine Unified School District had eliminated much of the Confederate imagery at Horlick High School. But until last month, an engraved image of the Rebel soldier mascot remained on a Class of 1991 “Home of the Rebels” granite marker on Horlick’s front lawn.
At about the same time a petition began circulating to change the name of Horlick’s mascot, the soldier mascot on the marker was overlaid with a Horlick Rebels school logo sticker featuring the school’s Polaris “North Star” emblem.
“That was the only remaining Rebel (Yeller), but it was granite,” said Angela Ress Apmann, Horlick’s principal and a 1976 Horlick alumnus. “It was a good time to affix a sticker to it.”
Last weekend, the granite marker disappeared entirely, including its base and support pillars, leaving a bare patch of dirt in the front lawn. Early last week, a red maple was planted where the marker had stood.
Stacy Tapp, chief of communications and community engagement for the Racine Unified School District, told The Journal Times that the marker was removed by the district on June 27 and transported to RUSD’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant Drive, Racine.
“For the time being, the sign is being stored at ASC,” she said. “We plan to sandblast out the Rebel Yeller image and replace it with a new image, yet to be determined. A tree will be planted in the place where the sign used to stand.”
Tapp told The Journal Times that removal and eventual relocation of the Class of 1991 granite marker had been planned by the district long before the current Change.org petition drive to change the school’s Confederate-themed mascot.
“Since the time when the new electronic sign was installed near the original granite marker, it was our intent to move the granite sign,” she said. “Within the district’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan is a plan for the original Class of 1991 sign, as well as significant renovations for Horlick High School. As part of the renovations, the school’s main entrance and front office will be moved to the south side of the building. At that time, we will move the original granite sign to the south side of the building as well.” Tapp added that with tuckpointing taking place, now was a good time to remove the sign.
The petition
The June 8 Change.org petition drive, spearheaded by two Horlick alumni, to rid the school of the Confederate imagery, including its longtime “Rebby” or “Rebel Yeller” mascot, has surpassed its 2,500-signature goal. It was not immediately clear what the next step will be.
Opened in 1928, Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, has an enrollment of about 2,100 in grades 9-12. Horlick’s Rebels nickname, which dates to a 1949 all-school nickname contest, originated as wordplay on the name of popular school basketball coach Russell Rebholz and his players, informally dubbed “Rebholz’s Rebels.” Confederacy-inspired flag and mascot imagery came later, with student-led efforts to remove such imagery dating back to 1970.
Interior imagery removed in 2017While much Confederate imagery was removed over the years, such interior imagery remained until 2017.
By the time of ther 2008 arrival as Horlick principal, Apmann said, Rebel Yeller and Rebby imagery inside the school was down to just two murals.
During a top-to-bottom Journal Times tour of the high school, Apmann said Confederacy-inspired mascot imagery was removed from after school administrators met with Horlick’s Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) group.
“They (YES) came to us with a concern about the mascot,” Apmann said. “We listened to what they said and removed all of the Rebbys that we had left, so we don’t have any of them in the building any longer.”
The only thing that remained was the image on the Class of 1991 sign.
“They (Youth Empowered in the Struggle) came to us with a concern about the mascot. We listened to what they said and removed all of the Rebbys that we had left, so we don’t have any of them in the building any longer.” Angela Apmann,
Horlick High School orincipal
“They (Youth Empowered in the Struggle) came to us with a concern about the mascot. We listened to what they said and removed all of the Rebbys that we had left, so we don’t have any of them in the building any longer.”
Angela Apmann, Horlick High School orincipal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.