RUSD referendum recount expected to conclude today

RACINE — On day five of the recount, the margin between those in favor and in opposition to a $1 billion Racine Unified School District referendum had narrowed to a 21-vote difference, with results expected Friday, April 24.

The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, commenced Saturday at Festival Hall.

At the end of the day Thursday, the new count was 16,179 in favor of the referendum, compared to 16,200 against, with only Racine Wards 11 and 15 left to count.

Thursday was an eventful day, as petitioner Christopher Meuler expressed concern that the Board of Canvassers had just begun scrutinizing the date of postmarks of City of Racine absentee ballots to ensure they were received on or before April 7, but had not done so with previously counted wards. Meuler is representing the Yes Committee, which supports the referendum.

The postmark issue was initially raised Wednesday afternoon by petitioner Dennis Montey who said that recount workers had not been directed to check postmarks of absentee ballot when they first started the recount process.