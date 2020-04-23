RUSD referendum recount expected to conclude Friday

RACINE — On day five of the recount, the margin between those in favor and in opposition to a $1 billion Racine Unified School District referendum had narrowed to a 21-vote difference, with results expected Friday.
The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, commenced Saturday at Festival Hall.
At the end of the day Thursday, the new count was 16,179 in favor of the referendum, compared to 16,200 against, with only Racine Wards 11 and 15 left to count.
Thursday was an eventful day, as petitioner Christopher Meuler expressed concern that the Board of Canvassers had just begun scrutinizing the date of postmarks of City of Racine absentee ballots to ensure they were received on or before April 7, but had not done so with previously counted wards. Meuler is representing the Yes Committee, which supports the referendum.
The postmark issue was initially raised Wednesday afternoon by petitioner Dennis Montey who said that recount workers had not been directed to check postmarks of absentee ballot when they first started the recount process.
After Montey’s observation, the Board of Canvassers began to look at postmarks during their inspection of absentee ballots and instructed workers to do the same.
In reaction to Meuler’s concerns, the Board of Canvassers had recount workers look at the absentee ballots of previously completed wards to ensure they had a valid postmark.
Witness signature debate continues
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Meuler told the Board of Canvassers that he was preserving the right to later challenge a ruling made earlier this week regarding the absence of witness addresses on absentee ballots.
On Saturday, the first day of the recount, the Board of Canvassers decided that they would count ballots without witness addresses as valid as long as the witness’s address was the same as the voter. The addresses were confirmed in the poll books.
However, on Monday, the state Elections Commission advised recount officials not to count those ballots without witness addresses entered in the proper place on the form. Moving forward, the Board of Canvassers adopted that stance and counted absentee ballots as such.
Ballots in four voting units (Caledonia Wards 16, 18, and 19; Elmwood Park, North Bay and Wind Point) that had been counted using the previous standard were retallied Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meuler’s right to later challenge may mean that the witness signature debate would continue after recount results are released.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.