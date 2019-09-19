“Horlick High School appreciates the cooperation of all fans in this effort to ensure a safe and fun experience for all families,” the district said.
RUSD Communications Manager Emily Neubauer said in a statement, "RUSD families are fully aware that we have been working to increase safety and security in all of our schools. Using funds from federal safety grants, we purchased portable metal detectors last year and began implementing usage at our high schools last year. This year, we are expanding those practices at some of our District events - particularly are most well-attended events."
Horlick running back Jaydin McNeal fights for extra yards against Marquette's Vincent Niigro and Shane O'Brian during the Rebels' 34-13 loss in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game on Friday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Horlick running back Darrrion Folsom tries to turn the corner as he is being chased by Marquette's Riley Nowakoski during the Rebels' 34-13 loss in WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game on Friday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Horlick's Jager Clark, Darrion Folsom, and Nate Ramsey wait for a play during the Rebels' 34-13 loss to Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game on Friday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Horlick's Austin Neave hugs his teammate, Ben Zahn, on Friday in the closing moments of the Rebels' 34-13 loss to Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Horlick's Darrion Folsom tries to turn the corner as he is chased during the Rebels' 34-13 loss to Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game on Friday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Horlick's Darrion Folsom breaks away from the grasp of a Marquette player to score a touchdown during second quarter of a WIAA Division 1 Level Three playoff football game Friday evening, Nov. 2, 2018, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
