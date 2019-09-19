{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Metal detectors will be used at the entrance to two upcoming Horlick High School football games, the Racine Unified School District announced Thursday.

The games are scheduled for this Friday and next Friday, Sept. 27, at Horlick Field. Horlick will play Case High School this week and Park High School next week.

The district said in a statement it is “a proactive effort to ensure the safety of all students, families and community members.” The Racine Police Department will be present, the district said.

“Horlick High School appreciates the cooperation of all fans in this effort to ensure a safe and fun experience for all families,” the district said.

RUSD Communications Manager Emily Neubauer said in a statement, "RUSD families are fully aware that we have been working to increase safety and security in all of our schools. Using funds from federal safety grants, we purchased portable metal detectors last year and began implementing usage at our high schools last year. This year, we are expanding those practices at some of our District events - particularly are most well-attended events." 

