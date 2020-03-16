RUSD not requiring online work, virtual learning days planned for west-end schools,

RACINE COUNTY — As school districts deal with an unprecedented 3-week building closure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus cases, some are also prepping for a full immersion into e-learning.
West-end county school districts will expect their students to continue attending classes virtually for at least a portion of the shutdown. The closure of school buildings, announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, is set to begin Wednesday with a planned reopen date of April 6. However, most schools in Racine County did not host classes on Monday and as the situation evolves, Union Grove High School Administrator Al Mollerskov said he would not be surprised if closures extend beyond April 6.
Racine Unified students will not be required to participate in e-learning days during the shutdown. Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said this is because the district does not know if every student has access to a device and internet to complete their schoolwork.
“It’s an equitable access issue,” Daca said.
Even if students have a phone that can access the internet, they might not have a data plan that would support extended usage. The district is providing grade level packets at aid sites where food will also be distributed so students can continue to build their skills over the break. Parents and students can also access optional online learning resources via the district website.
The only public schools open in Racine County on Monday were Waterford High School District and its feeder elementary districts: Waterford Graded, Washington-Caldwell, North Cape and Drought. All of those schools were set to close Tuesday.
Union Grove High School teachers were working on virtual learning plans Monday and are expected to on Tuesday, with e-learning classes to begin Wednesday.
“Thank God we went one-to-one,” Mollerskov said.
The district began one-to-one this year, or providing an internet-accessible device to each student to use for schoolwork.
The district’s department leads were in the process on Monday of creating an e-learning schedule for UGHS.
E-learning game plan
Waterford High School students, all of whom are provided Chromebooks, will also begin virtual learning classes on Wednesday. They’ll take a block of four classes in the morning, take a break, and then do another block of classes. WUHS staff is set to meet Tuesday for virtual learning professional development and planning.
“Virtual learning and online delivery is not new, but idea of not blending but delivering in a completely virtual setting is new,” said WUHS Superintendent Lucas Francois.
There will be no online classes for WUHS students on Friday to give staff a chance to convene to discuss what’s working with its virtual learning plan and what change to make. The following week is Waterford’s regularly scheduled spring break. Students will return to virtual learning on March 30.
“These are challenging times, but at no time have we been better prepared and our staff is ready to accept the challenge and provide the best learning environment possible given these unfortunate circumstances,” Francois said.
Waterford Graded Elementary plans to begin e-learning for students on Friday, giving teachers time for lesson planning. Currently, according to Superintendent Ed Brzinski, the district is working to ensure students without internet access are provided with it. The district is also working to set up food service for students in need.
Waterford Graded students in grades three and older are one-to-one, but its younger students are not. Its pre-kindergarten through second grade students will be provided with online services as well as devices, if needed.
Burlington Area School District made the decision last week, prior to the governor’s announcement, to close its buildings this week. Its students are expected to begin virtual learning on Tuesday, with spring break set for the following week and virtual learning to resume after that.
Connie Zinnen, BASD’s assistant superintendent said that even its early elementary students are familiar with Google Classrooms and that aside from online learning teachers also sent home extra books and hands-on work on Friday.
“This is uncharted territory for everyone,” Zinnen said. “But our teachers have really stepped up and the community has volunteered to help in a time of great challenge.”
All the public schools that require students to participate in e-learning said that they would work to provide devices and internet access to students who need it.
Siena Schools
Siena Catholic Schools, which runs five private K-8 schools and St. Catherine's High School in Racine, also plans to continue to provide virtual or remote learning for its students during the shutdown. The organization is in the process of creating a remote learning guide for teachers to follow. Siena intends to begin remote learning for students on Thursday.
Siena will be open for parents and students to pick up things like devices and student medications from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
