RUSD not requiring online work, virtual learning days planned for west-end schools,

“These are challenging times, but at no time have we been better prepared and our staff is ready to accept the challenge and provide the best learning environment possible given these unfortunate circumstances,” Francois said.

Waterford Graded Elementary plans to begin e-learning for students on Friday, giving teachers time for lesson planning. Currently, according to Superintendent Ed Brzinski, the district is working to ensure students without internet access are provided with it. The district is also working to set up food service for students in need.

Waterford Graded students in grades three and older are one-to-one, but its younger students are not. Its pre-kindergarten through second grade students will be provided with online services as well as devices, if needed.

Burlington Area School District made the decision last week, prior to the governor’s announcement, to close its buildings this week. Its students are expected to begin virtual learning on Tuesday, with spring break set for the following week and virtual learning to resume after that.

Connie Zinnen, BASD’s assistant superintendent said that even its early elementary students are familiar with Google Classrooms and that aside from online learning teachers also sent home extra books and hands-on work on Friday.