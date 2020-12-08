RUSD middle & high school students learning 30 minutes less per day than usual because of COVID/virtual schooling

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District does not expect its middle- and high school students this year to meet the required number of learning hours set by the state.
The same as it did last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Unified is seeking a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the learning hours requirement.
When Unified middle and high school students learn in person, their day is 450 minutes long. This year, their remote learning days are 420 minutes long, setting the students back 30 minutes each day.
“To add back something as big as that would not be feasible to do,” Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca told the School Board on Monday night. “So you’d probably be looking at adding days.”
Daca said she did not want to disrupt the school calendar, and added that many other districts across the state are requesting waivers.
Even if middle- and high school students went back to in-person learning in January, it would be difficult to make up that time without going over an 8-hour day for teachers or to avoid surpassing their 188-day contract, Daca said.
School districts are required to schedule 1,137 hours of direct instruction to pupils in grades 7-12 each year, according to DPI.
Learning minutes for elementary students would not be a problem, Daca said, as those students are currently participating in more learning minutes than they would during an in-person school day.
Support Local Journalism
The School Board is expected to vote on the waiver application during its next business meeting on Dec. 21.
'Unfortunate' circumstances
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian expressed concern that students were experiencing fewer instructional minutes than they would if learning from their school buildings.
Many students are struggling with motivation, mental health and academics during virtual learning. Those hit the hardest appear to be the youngest kids and those with special needs. Here's what a dozen parents of virtual learners told us
“It’s unfortunate, because I know our students need as many instructional hours as we can give them to improve our student achievement,” Barbian said.
Daca explained that meeting the required number of minutes at the middle and high school levels had been a challenge even in the past, requiring an addition of 3 to 4 minutes to the in-person school day.
“We’re concerned about the screen time for our kids and we want to make sure that we are using that as little as possible,” Daca said. “We know we’re kind of in a position where we can’t take it away completely."
Things to do in and around Racine County
CALEDONIA — The 11th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Hig…
Area zoos have decked the halls (so to speak) and are offering programs for the holiday season:
RACINE — The third annual Kris Kringle Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Downtown Racine. Those attending can cel…
RACINE — Celebrate the season with the Racine Theatre Guild from the comfort of home during a "Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays" con…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with its annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Kempe…
RACINE — For the first time, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Wonderland of L…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s annual handmade holiday ornament, gif…
RACINE — The 19th annual holiday tree with more than 18,000 lights has once again been placed on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in D…
RACINE — Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will host “Packy’s Holiday Special” virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Packy …
RACINE — “Waste Not,” a contemporary art exhibit in vacant storefront windows along the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Washington Avenue in Uptown Rac…
KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season with this year's Carthage Christmas Festival, "Com…
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides.
KENOSHA — The 2020 Gallery of Trees and Opening Night Gala at the Kemper Center, 6603 Third Ave., has been canceled to ensure the health and s…
RACINE — Free meter parking in Downtown Racine is back for the holidays in 2020. The City of Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. have teamed …
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to experience “Art +…
RACINE — The Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is featuring two guest artists along with a member artist for a special holiday gift assortment th…
KENOSHA — In the air, water and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance …
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has published a Fall/Winter "FUN 101 COVID-19 Edition: 101 Things to See & Do …
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
KENOSHA — The “Winter Juried Show” will continue through Jan. 10 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” t…
RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary ar…
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild's "Fall Invitational Show" is on view through Dec. 25 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.