RUSD lost another 122 students from September to January, but other Wisconsin school districts took bigger hits

It’s unclear where all of those 122 students went or to what extent Racine Unified’s lack of a face-to-face learning option played a part.

A downward trend

Racine Unified’s enrollment has been dropping continually over the past decade, even if the biggest one-time drop in that time came in the past six months.

Since January 2017, Racine Unified’s enrollment has dropped by 13.6%.

During that same timeframe, the City of Racine’s population has only dropped by about 1.1% and the county’s population has grown by about 0.7%, according to U.S. Census data.

Wider look

According to DPI, most other public schools in Racine County saw minimal enrollment changes from September to January.

Burlington Area School District saw a decline of 16 students, a 0.5% decrease. Waterford High School had a decline of 18 students, a 1.8% decrease.

RUSD’s 122-student dip equates to a 0.7% decrease in total enrollment.

Josh Johnson told the RUSD School Board on Monday that he had two children attending Racine Unified schools, but pulled one of them out to attend a private school where students could attend in person.