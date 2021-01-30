RUSD lost another 122 students from September to January, but other Wisconsin school districts took bigger hits

Following a big drop in enrollment at the start of the 2020-21 school year with about 1,100 fewer students than the previous year, Racine Unified lost another 122 students from September to January, according to its administration.
The district attributed the drop at the start of this year to COVID-19, especially parents who delayed enrolling their children in 4K or 5K.
All public school districts in Wisconsin conduct official student counts in September and January, and those counts are reported to the state and used to determine funding. Racine Unified’s official count dropped from 16,572 students in September to 16,450 in January, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“The loss of students may reduce equalization aid which is funding targeted for property tax relief,” said district spokeswoman Stacy Tapp in an email. “The actual impact is uncertain since our final equalization aid amount is also linked to state funding levels (which is unresolved) and spending/enrollment/property value patterns on a statewide basis.”
Three parents who spoke during or submitted public comments to Monday’s School Board meeting said they had pulled their children out of Racine Unified schools this year to send them to institutions that were offering in-person learning, such as the private Prairie School or Union Grove Elementary School.
It’s unclear where all of those 122 students went or to what extent Racine Unified’s lack of a face-to-face learning option played a part.
A downward trend
Racine Unified’s enrollment has been dropping continually over the past decade, even if the biggest one-time drop in that time came in the past six months.
Since January 2017, Racine Unified’s enrollment has dropped by 13.6%.
During that same timeframe, the City of Racine’s population has only dropped by about 1.1% and the county’s population has grown by about 0.7%, according to U.S. Census data.
Wider look
According to DPI, most other public schools in Racine County saw minimal enrollment changes from September to January.
Burlington Area School District saw a decline of 16 students, a 0.5% decrease. Waterford High School had a decline of 18 students, a 1.8% decrease.
RUSD’s 122-student dip equates to a 0.7% decrease in total enrollment.
Josh Johnson told the RUSD School Board on Monday that he had two children attending Racine Unified schools, but pulled one of them out to attend a private school where students could attend in person.
“I saw his light. It had dimmed because he wasn’t in school,” Johnson said. “When we told him he was going to Prairie School, that light just opened up. It was amazing. And it’s not just the education that these kids get. What everybody is missing is the social aspect.”
The vast majority of Racine Unified students have been learning virtually so far this year due to concerns about the pandemic, but the district announced Monday it would begin a phased return of students to buildings starting March 1. The district will continue to offer remote learning options for families who are not comfortable with in-person learning.
Since 2016
The drop of 122 students from September to January marks the only drop in enrollment from September to January for the district within the past five years.
In both the 2019-20 and 2018-19 school years, enrollment increased from September to January, by 114 and 97 students respectively. In both the school years prior to that, the district saw a mid-year increase of around 25 students.
Some other large Wisconsin school districts that have not offered in-person learning so far this year have also experienced enrollment declines from the September to January counts.
Milwaukee Public Schools lost almost 1,500 students from September to January when its enrollment was at 69,475, a 2% decrease. Green Bay Public Schools lost 597 students, with a count of 18,398 in January, a 3% decrease, more than quadruple Racine Unified’s percentage drop.
Statewide as of October, public school enrollment dropped by 3%.
Madison Public Schools were somewhat of an outlier among the districts that haven’t offered in-person learning, with only 44 fewer students, a 0.2% decrease. However, for part of the fall 2020 semester, Dane County required private schools as well to close school buildings.
Kenosha Unified, the only of the state’s “big five” school districts that has offered face-to-face learning so far this school year, saw a small, 0.3% increase in enrollment with a January count of 19,245.
