RACINE — After a series of threats on some area schools, the Racine Unified School District is asking parents and guardians for help.
A letter, in English and Spanish, has been posted on the district website and social media asking for parents and guardians to have a conversation with their kids “about the seriousness of making any type of threat.”
“Threats are never ever tolerated and the repercussions for students are severe,” the letter reads. “Whether a child perceives making a threat as a joke or a meaningless act, making such a threat could result in suspension, expulsion and/or charges up to a felony from local law enforcement.”
In October, threats were made against Case, Horlick and Park high schools, and students were apprehended as a result.
A voice message was sent to the cellphones of parents and guardians. Those adults may also request a printed copy of the letter.
The letter was signed by Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien and Chief of Schools Daniel Thielen, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Racine Police Chief Art Howell, Caledonia Police Chief Daniel Reilly, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke and Mount Pleasant Interim Police Chief Matt Soens.
The letter states the school take all threats, credible or not, seriously and “we work tirelessly to thoroughly investigate all potential threats so that appropriate action may be taken as necessary.”
“Though necessary, these investigations take significant resources from our local law enforcement as well as school staff,” the letter states. “They detract from the purpose of our schools — which is to provide a positive and safe place for all students to learn. They disrupt learning and instill fear, most often unnecessarily, in students, staff and families in our community."
The letter also asks for parents to talk to their kids about how social media can impact a situation regarding a threat to a school.
“We also ask that you help your child understand the negative impacts of posting or sharing these types of threats on social media,” according to the letter. “This can cause the spread of misinformation and unnecessary panic and can hinder a potential police investigation. Instead, if you see or hear something, say something to any adult. It’s imperative that our students report threats of any kind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.