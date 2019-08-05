RACINE — Starting a new school year can be difficult for some students, but for those who identify themselves as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, it can be even more difficult.
Before the school year starts for the Racine Unified School District, counselors and social workers at the elementary school level are scheduled to receive “safe zone” training from the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin.
Barb Farrar, executive director for the LGBT center, said the purpose of the training is to help the staff members understand and be "aware of some of the issues that come up with LGBT students.”
“We’re trying to make schools a safe place and that’s really the bottom line,” Farrar said. “So education around understanding what the LGBT experience is like is important.”
Educating staff on how a small act that they might think is innocent and without ill intent, might in fact have a negative effect on a student is key to the training, Farrar said.
“Especially if somebody wants to use the ‘they’ pronouns, that those pronouns are respected whether they’re trans or nonbinary, that the pronoun that the child prefers is addressed in the schools,” Farrar said.
Farrar said they also want to make sure that school district staff members are aware of bullying that might be occurring in schools so they can defuse it and “that every student has the opportunity to be themselves.”
Working together
The school district and the LGBT center have worked together in the past.
In one situation Farrar said they spoke to Racine Unified School Superintendent Eric Gallien about some bullying that had taken place and the matter was investigated within 24-hours.
“We were very impressed with their willingness to investigate and seek a solution,” Farrar said. “Sometimes these cases require more time in investigation and they started it right away.”
Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for Unified, said the district offers training to staff members on LGBT issues but this additional level of training is intended to expand resources to the elementary school level.
“Our secondary (high school) staff including counselors and social workers have already received the Safe Zones training, but are interested in working with the center to learn more about additional resources available and also to learn more from the center's staff about what needs school-aged LGBTQ adolescents are presenting to them,” Tapp said in an email statement. “We'd like to benefit from their interactions with these students to better understand what supports our schools can provide.”
Tapp added that at several middle and high schools, there are student groups like the Gay-Straight Alliance and Student Acceptance Teams, which “work to build awareness and understanding among staff and students in our schools and community.”
Farrar said the LGBT center has done similar training with the Kenosha Unified School District. Other schools or organizations interested in the "safe zone" training should contact the center at 262-664-4100.