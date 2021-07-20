RUSD debates how to spend up to $77 million in federal COVID relief funding

RACINE — Amid many setbacks the COVID-19 pandemic caused, schools faced their fair share, resulting in unprecedented learning loss.
The Racine Unified School District now faces a new challenge: How to best allocate nearly $77 million in federal grant funds.
There were three waves of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, with Racine receiving and spending about $5 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security Act. The current discussions are regarding $24 million of ESSER II funds through the Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and a tentative $53 million of ESSER III through the American Rescue Plan Act.
To aid in the decision-making process, RUSD sent out a community survey that received more than 2,000 responses, and held a meeting for parents Wednesday to prioritize the district’s goals.
“We will review all of the input we receive at these meetings as well as survey responses (2,100 community members completed the survey!) and then develop a proposed plan to share with the community,” RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said in an email. “Since these are three-year funds, we know the plan may be adjusted as we move forward, and we’ll continuously share updates.”
The ESSER funds are one-time grants, with the last of the money available through September 2024, meaning the district will have to strategically use the funding to avoid funding cliffs.
“So, this three years of funding has an abrupt end,” said Garrett Landry, founder and CEO of Steady State Impact Strategies, a consultant for the school district. “They’re federal dollars, and so, what many districts are having to be very mindful of across the country is setting yourself up for a dramatic fiscal cliff, which we already know will come.”
Preliminary goals
ESSER II and III funding levels are preliminary amounts for RUSD. As of now, the district is planning for $13 million in unforeseen costs of projects and $3 million to set aside for an emergency fund, leaving a preliminary amount of $62 million.
There are, however, requirements schools must follow in spending the funds, in that they must be used on “allowable costs.” Application for the funds also requires a description of how the funds will be used to overcome barriers impeding equitable access or participation in federally funded programs.
Of the funding, RUSD staff recommended 53% to addressing and assessing learning loss, 41% to continued staff employment, 4% to preparedness and response to COVID-19 and 3% to addressing long-term school closure. The district’s percentages added up to 101%.
Broken down by department requests, academics and chief of schools requested a majority of the funding at 49.2% with finance following at 41%.
‘Completely aligned’
During Wednesday’s meeting, attendees got together in groups to prioritize the top responses the district received from the survey, and presented their results to the room.
One concern was shared among all groups.
“You are all completely aligned on supports overcoming barriers as No. 1, that was across the board, every table, “ Landry said.
Beyond overcoming barriers, meeting attendees’ other top concerns included social and emotional learning curriculum and initiatives, career-ready initiatives, college-ready initiatives, and out of school time tutoring.
Several RUSD parents at the meeting were concerned that there were not enough voices being heard, and called for more community engagement to ensure all parents had a chance to voice their opinions.
“We have enjoyed the opportunity to engage with families, staff and community members as we develop plans for use of ESSER funds,” Tapp said in an email. “We are hopeful to provide additional engagement opportunities in the coming weeks.”