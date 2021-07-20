RUSD debates how to spend up to $77 million in federal COVID relief funding

Of the funding, RUSD staff recommended 53% to addressing and assessing learning loss, 41% to continued staff employment, 4% to preparedness and response to COVID-19 and 3% to addressing long-term school closure. The district’s percentages added up to 101%.

Broken down by department requests, academics and chief of schools requested a majority of the funding at 49.2% with finance following at 41%.

‘Completely aligned’

During Wednesday’s meeting, attendees got together in groups to prioritize the top responses the district received from the survey, and presented their results to the room.

One concern was shared among all groups.

“You are all completely aligned on supports overcoming barriers as No. 1, that was across the board, every table, “ Landry said.

Beyond overcoming barriers, meeting attendees’ other top concerns included social and emotional learning curriculum and initiatives, career-ready initiatives, college-ready initiatives, and out of school time tutoring.

Several RUSD parents at the meeting were concerned that there were not enough voices being heard, and called for more community engagement to ensure all parents had a chance to voice their opinions.