RUSD cancels traditional parent-teacher conferences in order to add more learning hours

RACINE — After a request for instructional-hour requirements to be waived was denied, Racine Unified School District is canceling parent-teacher conferences to meet instructional requirements.

The district delayed the return from winter break after a surge in cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant and introduced eight additional early-release days to provide support for teaching staff, leaving some students in the middle and high schools shy of meeting instructional hour requirements.

To deal with this, students will have “asynchronous learning” those days.

Abigail Swetz, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction communications director, confirmed the department’s denial of RUSD’s request. The request was denied because “there was still sufficient time to make adjustments in order to provide the required instruction,” Swetz said.

Without the waiver, the district has made adjustments.

“Because the waiver was not approved, we have to make up the two days we extended Winter Break due to the wave of Omicron cases at that time,” RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email. “Therefore, we are making up those days on March 3 and 4, which would normally have been for parent-teacher conferences. We are still encouraging families to schedule time with their child’s teacher if they would like. We just will not have our traditional times on those days.”

The additional early release days were meant as a way to provide support to teaching staff, which have had an additional workload during the pandemic and a substitute shortage. The shortage has resulted in some staff covering other classes during what would normally be their prep time.

Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz said the early release days was a form of recognition from the district for the “extreme stress educators are under during this staffing crisis” and that the effort would provide “some measure of relief.”

The district, according to Tapp, is “disappointed” by the waiver denial, but has moved forward with new adjustments to make things work.

“We’re disappointed to have to make these changes, but believe families and staff would prefer to adjust the calendar (March 3 and 4) now rather than add days to the end of the school year,” Tapp said in an email.

