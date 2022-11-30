RUSD 2027: New strategic plan to move RUSD forward

I know we are all growing tired of hearing the words COVID-19 pandemic, but we will continue to hear them for some time as we are just now beginning to realize the full impact the pandemic has had on our children, families and communities.

Much has changed over these last years. Our responsibility for preparing our students to be successful in life has not. In Racine Unified, we fully recognize our responsibility to help students recover and thrive. But this is not easy work and it is not work we can do alone. That is why, as we prepared to develop our new five-year strategic plan, we reached out to the community for help. I am grateful for a community that stepped up to the call.

For the last year, nearly 60 community members partnered with RUSD leaders, teachers and staff, students and families to develop a new strategic plan that sets our direction for the next five years and that we are confident will drive improved outcomes for all students.

As part of this work, we reviewed our previous strategic plan (Raising Racine 2022) goals and results. There is no doubt that two years of the pandemic negatively impacted our progress, but we did have some successes and were moving towards our aggressive goals. We have not lost sight of these goals in our new plan.

For the next five years, we’ll focus on four priorities: Student Success, Climate and Culture, Systems, Accountability and Growth and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

We’ll also hold ourselves accountable to progress towards six major District-wide goals:

86% graduation rate — ready for career, college, life

75% of pre-3rd grade students reading on grade level

86% of middle school graduating ready for high school

Elimination of variances in results across all student groups, regardless of race/ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.

80% of families will choose RUSD for their children

100% of District facilities will have modern infrastructure (technology, buildings and safety and security features)

We are committed to transparency and accountability and will report our progress each year. In return, I ask that you, our community, get involved. Transformation takes collective effort.

So, here’s what we need from you.

1. Make sure students are in school every day. There is a direct correlation between achievement and regular attendance in school. Whether it’s your own child, your grandchild, a neighbor or a friend, do whatever you can to encourage the children in your life to be in school every day.

2. Help children learn to read. Until third grade, students learn to read. From third grade on, they read to learn. Early literacy is at the heart of our strategic plan and it takes a village to support our young readers. Read to and with your children often. If you have the time, consider becoming a Schools of Hope reading tutor through United Way of Racine County or become a Reading Corps tutor.

3. Change your narrative. In RUSD, we hear time and again that people’s perceptions change once they visit an RUSD school. We have amazing students and educators in every building. If you haven’t been in a school recently, make the time to visit or volunteer. I can guarantee it will be an eye opener. I am constantly impressed and inspired by our students and staff and I know you will be too!

Schools cannot do it alone. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on education, our schools, our families and our community. Rather than focus on where we’ve been, I challenge you to look to the future, lean in to the work and lead our students forward.