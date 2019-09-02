HOLCOMBE, Wis. — Students at a rural Wisconsin school district are getting access to mental health services with a new video-conferencing system to address a shortage of options nearby.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the closest mental health clinic available to students at the Lake Holcombe School District is about a 20-minute drive away. The district is about 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.
Prevea Health counselors will be connecting with students by video. Prevea clinic manager Nicole Califf says getting mental health services has been challenging for students who don't have a means of transportation.
Officials hope to have the program available in October. Students who seek treatment will enter a private room where they'll connect with a therapist on a television screen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.