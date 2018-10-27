Rural Burlington residents face choice in Assembly District 32

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — It might seem like a tall order to challenge one of the most high-profile members of the State Assembly.
But that’s what’s happening in the 32nd Assembly District, where four-term incumbent Republican Tyler August of Lake Geneva, the Assembly speaker pro tempore, faces a challenge from Katherine Gaulke, a college professor from Elkhorn.
The district is mostly centered in eastern Walworth County, but it also includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington in Racine County and the Town of Wheatland in far west Kenosha County.
Following are questions posed to the candidates (in alphabetical order) and their answers. Some answers have been shortened for print, but are available in their full context online.
Outline your concerns and or ideas for school and university funding.
August: In the past budget I voted for the largest actual dollar investment in K-12 education in state history. This investment of over $630 million was distributed to schools on a per pupil basis, ensuring each student in the state received the same increase. I also strongly supported $100 million in school safety grants to help schools ensure they are keeping our kids safe.
I also authored the Wisconsin Merit Scholarship program, which will deliver $5,000 scholarships to Wisconsin students pursuing their degrees at a UW-System school. This will help retain our best and brightest students and keep them here in Wisconsin. In addition, I supported freezing tuition for Wisconsin students attending the UW-System to keep higher education more affordable.
Gaulke: I believe that every child deserves access a quality education that meets their unique learning styles, capabilities, and interests through our public schools. Schools should not have to rely on referendums for operations; referendums should be reserved for expansions and additions. Unfortunately, because of the decrease in funding from the state for public education, my district is suffering and we had an elementary school close after a failed referendum. I want to fix our funding formulas for K-12 education so this doesn’t happen again.
I also want to address the national economic crisis caused by student loan debt (which in Wisconsin is estimated to be $25 billion). I support legislation that allows students to refinance their loans like mortgages. I support needs-based assistance when tied to GPA. I support state-run student loan refinancing. I support expanding loan assistance programs for professional shortage areas like healthcare, public defenders and teachers; and I have advocacy experiencing doing this.
Outline your concerns and ideas for roads and transportation funding.
August: In the last session I supported multiple transportation reforms to reduce the size of state projects, create more accountability and limit the size of the DOT. All of these reforms will save money within the Transportation fund. I also voted for a budget that included increases for local road aids and the lowest level of transportation bonding in over a decade.
Gaulke: As a citizen representative on the Town of Delavan Public Works Committee, I see firsthand how state funding for roads has failed to keep up with costs, which has adversely affected local transportation finances and repair. Wisconsin needs a new approach; our economy depends on good infrastructure and what is being done now is not working. We must strengthen the transportation infrastructure and fix existing local roads and bridges in order for our economy to grow.
In the 2017 budget, the funding for the repair and replacement of our interstates in southeast Wisconsin was cut. Funding for the Major Highway Improvement Program was cut, and funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation Program was cut by $80 million. This was after a 2016 report issued by the Wisconsin DOT found the number of highway miles rated poor or worse would nearly double in a decade. As the founder of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, I have traveled the state and experienced the negative impact of our bad roads via popped tires and the need for alignments. Did you know that on average Wisconsin residents spend $637 a year in vehicle maintenance because of driving our roads? In the 32nd District, “Just Fix It” Resolutions supporting sustainable transportation have been adopted by the County of Walworth, City of Lake Geneva, Town of Lyons, Town of Lafayette, Town of Wheatland, and Village of East Troy. Clearly, we want this addressed!
Furthermore, Wisconsin’s over-reliance on borrowing eats away at the state’s segregated funding sources. The state gas tax and vehicle registration fees increasingly pay debt service rather than fund our transportation needs. We must develop and maintain a strong, interconnected transportation network that will support a robust economy and enhance the quality of life for everyone in Wisconsin.
Outline your concerns and ideas for state prison reform.
August: The reform of our youth prison was a great bi-partisan moment for the Legislature. I’m proud that we were able to take politics out of it and reach across the aisle to solve a problem together. We also need to continue to support our OWI courts and drug courts. They have shown success in helping individuals get healthy and back into the workforce. Criminals need to be put in prison, but the system should work with people who have made a mistake to get them back to where they can provide for themselves.
Gaulke: Once again, Wisconsin needs a new approach, what we are doing is not working. In the 2015-17 state budget, current leadership cut over $140 million and more than 100 staff positions from the Department of Corrections; these budget cuts and an increasing prison population have created a more dangerous situation for correctional officers, inmates, and communities. The Legislature needs to make sure staff have safe working conditions while also ensuring inmates have educational and treatment opportunities that improve their safe transition back into communities after the sentence is served.
Many are not aware that Wisconsin spends more on the Department of Corrections than we do on the UW System. We need to change this; let’s work on preventing people from going to prison in the first place. We should be investing in rehabilitation, not making our prisons more dangerous. For every dollar invested in treatment alternative and diversion programs, the state saves $2 through averted incarceration and reduced crime. So, it is both fiscally responsible and morally correct to invest in alternative treatment opportunities that reduce recidivism, and alcohol and drug abuse treatment programs. We also need to expand access to mental health care and support transition services. Furthermore, the financial burden on our criminal justice system for low-level non-violent marijuana possession offenses is unacceptable.
As documented in numerous research studies, privatization of prisons creates opportunities for corruption and abuse of vulnerable populations. This should be avoided by Wisconsin.
Do you favor providing state funding to corporations as incentive to draw those to the state or to retain them?
August: I generally do not support state funding for these types of projects, however Foxconn is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our region. The economic development that will occur in our region because of Foxconn’s investment will be life changing for so many individuals. I believe it will increase wages around the area and not only benefit the up to 13,000 workers at the plant, but for those who work for regional suppliers and other local businesses.
Gaulke: Tax incentives can be an effective tool to attract industry when properly reviewed and vetted by the Legislature, communities and stakeholders. There are times when using tax incentives makes sense to increase employment opportunities, but we must not give away too much — for example, exemptions from environmental protections and bypassing our judicial system. Everyone should have to play by the same rules when it comes to following the law.
However, because of the fiscally irresponsible decisions made by the current Legislature, Wisconsin just does not have the money to be offering more tax incentives, especially in light of how much we are neglecting our infrastructure and increasing our debt.
Do you think power has become too concentrated in the governor’s office?
August: I believe the Legislature has done much to create a strong system of checks and balances between the branches of government. We have an active Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative rules constantly reviewing regulatory proposals. In addition, our Assembly standing committees have been going through old administrative code to see what regulations should be rescinded. Finally, we passed and have implemented the REINS act, which increases the influence the Legislature has on the regulatory process as a whole.
Gaulke: Yes, power has become too concentrated. We’ve lost our checks and balances, but Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly supported keeping the treasurer position, which is one step in the right direction to restoring the balance of powers between our branches of government.
We need to restore local control. In the past seven years, the governor and the current legislature have taken away 180 local controls and created an unsustainable situation for local governments. This is hurting District 32 by robbing local government of their authority to govern. We need to return control to our local governments, because we know best what our community needs.
Other examples of how power has been too concentrated is in how gerrymandered our maps are and in how the DNR is no longer independent. Voters should pick their representatives, representatives shouldn’t pick their voters. I support assigning redistricting to the Legislative Reference Bureau, a nonpartisan state service agency. This is similar to how redistricting is done in Iowa. I also believe the secretary of the DNR should be appointed by the Natural Resource Board, not the governor.
