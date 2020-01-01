Running and splashing into 2020

“I would do the dash but not the splash,” Vandehei said. “I don’t like being cold.”

Nancy Spencer is a veteran of doing some kind of run on New Year’s Day.

“I started when I was 50 years old and built up to half-marathons, marathons and now I’m 81 and I can still do a 10K, but to save my knees that’s as far as I’m going to go,” Spencer said. “I think any way you can get out and exercise, I think it keeps you young. I hope.”

Spencer added the Splash and Dash is an excellent way to get together with the community, but for her she also did not go in the water.

“I can’t take the chance,” Spencer said.

Opting for water

While there were dashers who did not splash, there were also splashers that did not dash.

One of them was Eric Perez.

“I lived a block away from Lake Michigan my whole life,” Perez said. “Forty-seven years old; first time I’ve ever done it.”

Perez jumped in Lake Michigan looking like Batman and when asked why he dressed as the Dark Knight, he said, “I have no idea why. Probably for my kid.”

“When I got out, the air temperature was warmer than the water,” Perez said of his first time jumping in. “It brings the community together. Everybody is here, maybe not the same neighborhood but the neighborhood they grew up in and they come back.”

