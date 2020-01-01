Running and splashing into 2020

RACINE — For years, New Year’s Day daredevils dashed into Lake Michigan to ring in the new year. But this year some less amphibious residents also participated in the annual Splash and Dash by running or walking a 5K.
On Wednesday, residents took to the water and land to ring in the 2020 at the annual Splash and Dash event at North Beach.
In recent years, the Racine Yacht Club has hosted the Splash and Dash, a New Years Day tradition for many local residentsthat raises money for multiple local charities. This year the money is going toward the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, the Hospitality Center and the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.
Last year the Splash and Dash raised about $5,000 for those organizations. Totals for this year’s event were not available on Wednesday.
A week ago it was looking like the first day of 2020 might be a bit warm, but Mother Nature laid down a light blanket of snow and dipped the thermometer to more seasonable temperatures for the run and jump.
The temperature hovered in the 30s during the morning festivities.
For the first time a 5K run/walk was added to the Splash and Dash, organized and operated by Racine-based 5Kevents, and were more than 100 people participated.
Emily Reisman was one of the few that did the run and jumped into Lake Michigan.
Reisman, who can’t swim, said when she felt the water first hit her body she thought “this is crazy.”
“It felt good, actually it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” Reisman said. “This is one thing on my bucket list, so I might as well do it … it’s something that’s daring for the year.”
During the run there were several areas of ice that hadn’t been cleared away before the runners arrived and a few runners fell.
Reisman said her 5K run was “the slowest run I’ve ever done.”
“In my age category I’m usually first or second, but this one, it’s not going to be a good turnout,” Reisman said. “But it’s still fun though.”
Reisman said she plans on doing both the run and jump again in the future.
Reisman is part of a group called the Racine Yacht Club Winches and last year they participated in about 19 5K run/walks for charity.
Bringing the community together
Mary Vandehei, a member of the Racine Yacht Club, said adding a 5K is a good way to get more people down to North Beach who might not want to jump in the lake.
“I would do the dash but not the splash,” Vandehei said. “I don’t like being cold.”
Nancy Spencer is a veteran of doing some kind of run on New Year’s Day.
“I started when I was 50 years old and built up to half-marathons, marathons and now I’m 81 and I can still do a 10K, but to save my knees that’s as far as I’m going to go,” Spencer said. “I think any way you can get out and exercise, I think it keeps you young. I hope.”
Spencer added the Splash and Dash is an excellent way to get together with the community, but for her she also did not go in the water.
“I can’t take the chance,” Spencer said.
Opting for water
While there were dashers who did not splash, there were also splashers that did not dash.
One of them was Eric Perez.
“I lived a block away from Lake Michigan my whole life,” Perez said. “Forty-seven years old; first time I’ve ever done it.”
Perez jumped in Lake Michigan looking like Batman and when asked why he dressed as the Dark Knight, he said, “I have no idea why. Probably for my kid.”
“When I got out, the air temperature was warmer than the water,” Perez said of his first time jumping in. “It brings the community together. Everybody is here, maybe not the same neighborhood but the neighborhood they grew up in and they come back.”