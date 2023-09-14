We can’t run away from our troubles — or from the approaching cold and snow — but we can run in these fall events. (One run even includes a lumberjack show!)

Brat Trot

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha hosts the new Brat Trot on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Celebration Place HarborPark in Downtown Kenosha.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the race at 10:30 a.m.

The “Wurst” runners from all over are welcome to “walk, skip, jog, run, roll, or crawl through the grueling 100-yard course.”

Participants are encouraged to bring and wear Oktoberfest swag. Oktoberfest activities will continue throughout the day at the park, as part of Rustic Road Brewing Company’s Lakeside Oktoberfest.

Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt, a post-race bratwurst or hot dog, a race bib and an adult beverage from Rustic Road Brewing.

Proceeds go to support to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Tickets are available at bgckenosha.org/events/brat-trot/. Registration is limited to people 21 and over. Spectators are free.

Wolf Lake Trail Run

The Bong Naturalist Association hosts its 23rd annual Wolf Lake Trail Run — featuring a 5K Trail Run/Hike or a 1-Mile Hike — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton.

Scenic trails will surround participants, with more than 4,500 acres of forest, prairie, lake, wetlands and streams at the state park.

Admission to the park will be free that day, and guests and family members are welcome to attend the event.

To register or for more information, visit the Bong Naturalist Association Facebook page and click on “events.”

Fees for the races are $25 for the 5K run for youths (age 14 and younger) or $37 for adults, for the 1-mile hike or the 5K run.

Each participant who pre-registers is guaranteed to receive a customer designed long-sleeve race shirt, according to trail run organizers with the Bong Naturalist Association. Same-day registrants will receive shirts while supplies last. There will be raffles, music and refreshments, too. Note: Pets are not allowed.

Hand-thrown pottery mug prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each 5K group.

Flannel Fest and Undie Run

Flannel Fest returns to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, featuring the Jockey Undie Run and a Lumberjack Show. There will also be food trucks and live music. There’s even a Pet Costume Contest and a “Most Interesting Beard” Contest — so put down that razor now and get ready to show off your whiskers.

It all starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with the Undie Run, a 3K run/walk in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The cost is $25 each for adults and $15 each for kids (age 12 and younger). Registration includes a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies, a beverage (beer, soda or water), other goodies and access to post-race entertainment.

The race will be followed by Flannel Fest, hosted by Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

The event, now in its third year, draws more than 400 Undie Runners and thousands of people for the festival.

Activities include the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, with showtimes at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.; the beard contest at 12:30 p.m.; a dog fashion show at 2:30 p.m.; and live music from Kyle Jennings, playing from 6 to 9 p.m.

You’ll also find food trucks and fun stuff for kids, such as face painting and inflatables.

Jockey International was founded by the Rev. Samuel T. Cooper in 1876 to help lumberjacks who were suffering from poor quality socks.

The Jockey Undie Run and Flannel Fest celebrate the company’s early history. Funds raised benefit the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which provides post-adoption support to families both locally and nationwide.

Registration is open online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/yaN/

The course will start and finish at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and wind through Petrifying Springs Park and Golf Course. Note: Wearing underwear over your clothing is allowed; wearing only underwear will not be permitted.

Note: Parking on the grass is not allowed. Visitor should park in one of the designated lots within the park, or one of the lots at UW-Parkside off of Country Highway JR, adjacent to the park. The Biergarten is a cash only venue, with two ATMs onsite.

But wait, there’s more!

New this year is the Jockey No Sweat Fun “Run” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, also in Petrifying Springs Park.

This new event — a “warm up” to the Undie Run — is just 328 feet, or a 0.1K “race course” at the Biergarten. The event is 3 to 6 p.m., with the “run” at 3:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 and includes “race goodies,” plus a brat, beverage and chips. Registration online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/yaN/

Bristol Woods Trail Run

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park) hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The 5K trail run or 2-mile hike starts at 10 a.m.

The course takes runners and walkers through Bristol Woods County Park and includes dirt trails through the prairie and forest habitats.

The entry fee is $20. Participants receive a race T-shirt (while supplies last) and other goodies.

Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

Online advance registration is open at pringlenc.org/trail-run through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. On-site registration will also be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. on race day.

Gobble, gobble!

The Kenosha Running Club is hosting the group’s 43rd Annual Mayor’s Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving morning.

The event sets off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

The event features a 10K run and a 2-mile run/walk. T-shirts are available to the first 1,500 race entrants.

The Turkey Day Run began in 1906 as a Thanksgiving Day morning tradition, although it was not always held annually and stopped in the early 1950s.

When the Kenosha Running Club formed in 1978, the race came back to life, growing into a popular event that draws nearly 3,000 runners, through good weather and bad.

The course runs along the Kenosha lakefront on city streets, bike paths and through parks.

Mostly level, the course splits at the one-mile mark of both the 2-mile and 10K routes, with water stops at miles 2 and 4 for 10K runners. Runners must be alert to traffic, as this is not a closed course. Marshaling for the 10K course ends 80 minutes after the start.

A link to register in advance online can be found at kenosharunningclub.org.

The cost is $25 for adults and $20 for ages 14 and younger through Nov. 21. The last day to register is Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the packet pickup day. The cost that day is $30 for adults and $25 for runners age 14 and younger.

You can register in-person at the race packet pickup day, 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Public Museum.

There is no race-day registration, but participants can pick up race packets from 7:30 to 8:45 on race day.

Also: A 50-yard Kid’s Race is back for 2023. Registration is separate from the 2-mile and 10K registration. Note: You must be registered for the 2-mile or 10K event to enter a child into the kid’s race. Register online at kenosharunningclub.org.

The Mayor’s Cup Trophy is awarded to the overall male and female top finishers in both races.

Medals are awarded to top three finishers in each gender age group. (Overall winners are not eligible for age-group awards.)

Age-group categories for awards are: 9 and younger; 5-year groups starting with 10-14 and ending with 75-79; and one designation for runners age 80 and older.

Note: Bicycles, roller and/or in-line skates and skateboards are NOT allowed on the course. Fruit and water will be available outside the Public Museum after the run for participants.