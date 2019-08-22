{{featured_button_text}}
Rebby's Closet

Horlick High School students competed in a statewide competition using Rebby’s Closet, a room that provides clothes and toiletries for students in need. Mya Lopez, left, Briana Swamm, Kaitlyn Quiroga and Katie Maranger were members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and helped stock Rebby’s Closet.

 Journal Times file photo by RICARDO TORRES

RACINE — A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22-23, outside at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Rebby's Closet, a program at the school that provides clothing and hygiene items to students in need.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

