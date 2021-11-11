Rubble along Lake Michigan in Racine finally being removed

RACINE — Finally, the unsightly rubble is being removed from the lakefront along Pershing Park Drive.

It’s been there for almost two years, after devastating storms decimated the Lake Michigan shoreline, destroying some homes and throwing massive metal pipes like they were “an empty soda can,” in southern Wisconsin and southern Michigan in January 2020.

The City of Racine, and other communities bordering Lake Michigan, are slowly working to rebuild defenses against Mother Nature, and to build infrastructure that can prevent waves from threatening lives and property in the future.

For now, the shoreline is going to look a bit like itself again as crews from AW Oakes & Son, Inc. remove piles of rubble that had been stacked between Pershing Park Drive and Lake Michigan’s waves.

“The goal of the city is to get the shoreline back to where it was prior to the storm, and then look at enhancements to make it better,” said Tom Molbeck, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. For now, however, “we’re going to pray the storms don’t come and don’t do any more additional damage.”

Mayor Cory Mason has called for more federal aid so the city can afford to reinforce its shoreline, as he and experts fear climate change will only create more powerful, more frequent storms on the Great Lakes. But, if such a flood of aid ever comes, it would still be a long ways off — especially in a divided Congress.

Why was pile there in the first place?

Molbeck said that the rubble was piled first under orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency “so that we could quantify the amount of rubble that was disturbed.” But later, Molbeck said, “that team from FEMA was released from us and a whole new team was given to us and they basically said ‘why did you do that?’ ”

Since the federal government got involved and the city didn’t want to risk taxpayers having to foot the bill for projects the feds might pay for, city leaders waited for FEMA’s approval before getting rid of the concrete that blocked much of the view of the lake to the east of Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus.

“It was a headache in the beginning,” Molbeck said. “The approval process and appeal process we had on some projects took longer than normal FEMA disaster of this size would take.”

Other projects, such as restoring the collapsed bike path and walkway by the Racine Zoo, took priority. Mason said last month that concrete road repair had to be paused citywide for nearly two years because those workers had to focus on shoreline repair, but such road repair is expected to resume as normal in 2022.

Still, there remains work to done on the Lake Michigan Pathway behind the Racine Zoo and along Pershing Park Drive to get those areas back to normal.

“It’s going to be a one- or two-year process before we can get all of them done,” Molbeck said Tuesday.

So what’s going to happen to the rubble?

Molbeck said that some of the biggest pieces are going to be placed back along the shore, in order to continue acting as a buffer against Lake Michigan’s biggest waves. The smaller pieces will be broken down and used for gravel.

Removal of the rubble is expected to continue into next week, Molbeck said, weather depending.

Involved in the project in addition to PRCS and Oakes & Sons, are the city’s Public Works and Public Health departments.

