RSO cancels all 2020 concerts

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has canceled its remaining pops concerts for 2020 including the Aug. 28 Lakeside Pops and Dec. 4 Holiday Pops concerts at Festival Hall. The Nov. 6 Masterworks concert at Bedford Hall on the UW-Parkside campus has been postponed until early 2021.

Due to the ongoing public health situation, the RSO made this difficult decision out of concern for the safety of its audience, musicians and staff.

Alternative programming options are in development. These include newly produced recorded content, available free of charge, livestreamed performances, educational performances and lesson plans available to schools and other interested parties, and possible in-person events delivered on a smaller scale.

For more information, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

