RPD seeking DOJ grant to aid in gun crime investigation

Smith said the department has had great success with NIBIN. In 2018, the RPD submitted 213 cases to NIBIN, and 62 were linked to other crimes.

A case could include a firearm, shell casings, or both, he said: “We’ve actually had good success with homicides, too, where a weapon was used in a subsequent gun crime, and we’re able to recover that weapon, and say this gun was used in this homicide and tied back to a specific suspect.”

Previously, RPD sent its firearm cases to the State Crime Lab. Its staff would process the firearms and/or casings and, where possible, provide links to other cases.

Starting in 2019, the state lab stopped accepting outside cases and eventually discontinued its NIBIN program altogether.

The RPD shifted their cases to a Milwaukee NIBIN lab, but the Milwaukee lab had its own cases in addition to cases from other agencies to process, so a backlog quickly developed.

As a result, cases began piling in Racine, as well: in 2020, the RPD had 367 cases it could have submitted, but investigators submitted just 38.

However, of those 38, NIBIN returned 15 links to other cases.

The funding