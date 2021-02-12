RPD seeking DOJ grant to aid in gun crime investigation

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking a federal grant to access a database of ballistic evidence that would enable the agency to link such gun-crime evidence to other cases.
The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network is a law enforcement tool that captures the physical characteristics of ballistic evidence in an image, then stores that image in a database so that investigators can connect gun crimes through the gun that was used.
It is a handy tool for solving crimes, but there is more gun crime than access to NIBIN in Wisconsin. The Department of Justice grant would bring the technology to Racine, then open it up to surrounding communities.
The issue was before the Racine Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday, whose members voted to recommend that the city allow the RPD to pursue the grant that would fund NIBIN here. It will now go before the full City Council.
NIBIN
NIBIN is operated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It stores information on firearms and bullets in a centralized location.
Racine Police Lt. Michael Smith said investigators put the actual firearms or shell casings into the machine for processing. The machine then captures the physical characteristics of the item and stores the images in a database.
Smith said the department has had great success with NIBIN. In 2018, the RPD submitted 213 cases to NIBIN, and 62 were linked to other crimes.
A case could include a firearm, shell casings, or both, he said: “We’ve actually had good success with homicides, too, where a weapon was used in a subsequent gun crime, and we’re able to recover that weapon, and say this gun was used in this homicide and tied back to a specific suspect.”
Previously, RPD sent its firearm cases to the State Crime Lab. Its staff would process the firearms and/or casings and, where possible, provide links to other cases.
Starting in 2019, the state lab stopped accepting outside cases and eventually discontinued its NIBIN program altogether.
The RPD shifted their cases to a Milwaukee NIBIN lab, but the Milwaukee lab had its own cases in addition to cases from other agencies to process, so a backlog quickly developed.
As a result, cases began piling in Racine, as well: in 2020, the RPD had 367 cases it could have submitted, but investigators submitted just 38.
However, of those 38, NIBIN returned 15 links to other cases.
The funding
While the intentions of the RPD are good, intentions alone do not buy a NIBIN, at $200,000, nor pay the yearly maintenance costs of $25,000 to $30,000.
The grant the RPD intends to apply for is the BJA FY21 Smart Prosecution-Innovation Prosecution Solutions Grant. The grant amount is $340,000 and does not require any matching funds.
These funds are possible due to the ongoing support of NIBIN at the federal level. Congress supported expanding NIBIN and included $10.7 million in the 2020 budget in order to create more sites and increase capacity at the National NIBIN Correlation and Training Center.
In 2018, DOJ was able to fund 22 NIBIN stations; in 2019, it funded 25 stations throughout the U.S.
While federal dollars could establish a NIBIN station in Racine, after that the department would have to come up with the $25,000 to $30,000 yearly maintenance.
Smith said the department could raise the money to fund the station by opening up its use to other departments in Wisconsin.
“People will come to us because it’s just not available anywhere anymore,” Smith said.
Sgt. Chad Melby said the maintenance agreement, called SafeGuard, is multifaceted and necessary for the extended warranty and protection plan: The continuous software upgrades are necessary to keep the system in compliance with DOJ requirements. The equipment is manufactured by Forensic Technology.
Melby said that if the system is not in compliance with DOJ security requirements, RPD will not be able to connect to the ATF network.
The maintenance plan also features: a 24/7 Help Desk, access to eLearning for continuous education/training for users, on-site maintenance of the system by Forensics Technology technicians, and annual “coaching” days provided by trainers, either remotely or on-site, Melby said.