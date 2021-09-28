 Skip to main content
RPD officer set to adopt his K9 partner who retired last month for $1
PARTNERS FOR LIFE

RPD officer set to adopt his K9 partner who retired last month for $1

K-9 Heroes Public Art Project

A statue of K-9 Dixie of the Racine Police Department by Kristin Jerdset was sponsored by Belle City Veterinary Hospital and was on display outside of Uncorkt, 240 Main St., in summer 2018.

RACINE — A Racine Police Department K9 who retired on Aug. 31 is well on her way to being adopted by her partner.

Officer Steve Beal has had full custody and care of Dixie while they have worked together and has expressed his willingness to continue that care in her retirement.

However, Dixie is technically city property. As such, Beal is paying $1 to adopt her as his own.

The Public Safety and Licensing Committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the city council approve the adoption.

A police K9 is trained to respond to her handler’s commands. According to information provided by the city, allowing the K9 to be adopted by a member of the public could represent a liability if the dog should attack her new owners due to her training as a police K9.

Racine Police K-9 Unit.jpg

Steve Beal, a Racine Police officer, smiles with his K-9 partner Dixie, who is now retired and expected to be adopted by Beal.

Additionally, a police dog might not respond to the commands of anyone other than his or her handler.

This is at least the second time a city officer has adopted a K9 partner who has retired, according to information provided by the city. Dozer, a retired K-9 officer who died in February, was adopted by his partner, Chad Melby, who is now a sergeant with the Racine Police Department.

