RPD officer set to adopt his K9 partner who retired last month for $1

RACINE — A Racine Police Department K9 who retired on Aug. 31 is well on her way to being adopted by her partner.

Officer Steve Beal has had full custody and care of Dixie while they have worked together and has expressed his willingness to continue that care in her retirement.

However, Dixie is technically city property. As such, Beal is paying $1 to adopt her as his own.

The Public Safety and Licensing Committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the city council approve the adoption.

A police K9 is trained to respond to her handler’s commands. According to information provided by the city, allowing the K9 to be adopted by a member of the public could represent a liability if the dog should attack her new owners due to her training as a police K9.

Additionally, a police dog might not respond to the commands of anyone other than his or her handler.