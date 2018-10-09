ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigator Neal Lofy of the Racine Police Department is one of 40 law enforcement officers from throughout the world to be awarded the “40 Under 40” award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Lofy received the award on Monday at a ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Among the recipients were officials from Dubai, Colombia, Canada, Spain, Taiwan, Australia, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Mexico, Israel and from across the United States.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, who attended the ceremony in Florida, said Lofy was nominated after leading a two-year investigation that resulted in the conviction of a trafficking suspect.
Lofy was nominated by Deputy Chief Todd Schulz of the Investigation Division at RPD. Schulz said Lofy “demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities and dedication to duty” and “embraced his assignment on the Greater Racine Human Trafficking Task Force.”
In the nomination form, Schulz also said Lofy “has developed strong alliances with community leaders.”
“He is passionate in his desire to provide justice to the victims he represents,” Schulz wrote on the application. “Inv. Lofy has a strong work ethic, high moral character, and an intense dedication to duty.”
Lofy has been with with department for 12 ½ years and has been involved in anti-trafficking initiatives since 2012.
