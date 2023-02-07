RACINE — Two men who were sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of 16th and Ohio streets were shot Saturday night, according to the Racine Police Department.

Officers were dispatched shortly before midnight and upon arrival found two men with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD spokesperson.

A 26-year-old man had been shot in both legs and another 26-year-old man had been shot in the arm.

According to Wilcox, the men told officers that a black, four-door vehicle pulled up on the passenger side of their vehicle and an unidentified person shot at them from the driver-side window. The vehicle then drove off.

Both men were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.