RPD investigates report of man demanding money at Regency Mall

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a report that a man approached a woman outside Regency Mall demanding money.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the RPD public information officer, said that the woman reported she was approached Tuesday, in the mall parking lot outside Planet Fitness, by a man who demanded that she go inside the mall to an ATM and withdraw money.

The man said he needed diapers for his children and demanded $50.

The woman refused but gave him $20. The man then reportedly approached another man in the mall.

The report from the RPD did not indicate there were any weapons involved.

The case remains under investigation, Wilcox said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.