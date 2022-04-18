RPD investigates midday report of youths with firearms; no arrests made

RACINE — A heavy police presence was spotted early Monday afternoon near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Maple Street.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, reported officers were investigating an unconfirmed report of juveniles in the possession of firearms.
No arrests were made. One juvenile fled on foot and was unable to be relocated, Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the RPD had no further comment on the matter.
