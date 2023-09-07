RACINE — City Council voted Tuesday to grant permission to the Racine Police Department to apply for a grant that would allow for the purchase of a new forensic tool.

RPD will apply for the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant with the Racine County Sherriff's Office. The funding — $42,330 — would be split between the two departments.

If awarded, the money would be used to purchase Gray Key, a mobile forensic tool for IOS and Android devices that allows law enforcement to legally extract encrypted or otherwise inaccessible data.

Investigators can plug a mobile device into the tool and data such as encrypted messages, locations and user account information can be extracted within an hour, according to Gray Key's website.

RPD Crime Analyst Chelsea Barker said the tool will help gather evidence in cases such as child sex trafficking and exploitation, and also could help to identify evidence in larger investigations.

"When investigators collect evidence at scenes or from suspects, and that cellular device has a code on it, we can unlock it," Barker said. "This digital forensic tool allows us to obtain a more comprehensive and detailed data extraction to identify key details from crimes."