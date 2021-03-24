RPD Deputy Chief William Macemon will be interim chief until Maurice Robinson starts in May

RACINE — The Racine Police Department will have an interim chief to cover the time between when the current chief, Art Howell, retires at the end of March and when the new chief, Maurice Robinson, starts in May.
The Racine Police and Fire Commission appointed Deputy Chief William Macemon to the position, effective April 1, following a closed-session discussion.
The vote from the PFC was unanimous. Commissioner Angelina Cruz was absent.
Macemon has been with the RPD since April 1990. He has been a leader of the police department's School Safety and Security Division, which includes overseeing the Community Oriented Policing officers placed in Racine Unified high schools and middle schools.
As for the new chief, the city made a conditional offer on March 13 to Robinson, who will come to Racine from the Cincinnati Police Department.
Robinson is expected to start in May, meaning the RPD could go without a typical chief for more than month.
Howell had intended to retire in December 2020, but pushed back his last day to March 31 late last year in order to give the city time to hire a new chief.
