RPD chief wants intelligence-led policing strategy, but one aspect has been controversial elsewhere

RACINE — Chief of Police Maurice Robinson intends to integrate more technology into the Racine Police Department. One idea he has is placing acoustic microphones in certain spots around the city to pick up the sounds of gunshots, a move which has proved controversial in cities such as Chicago.
The technology discussion occurred at the Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday.
“What we are working on doing is implementing an intelligence-led policing strategy, in addition to our COP (Community Oriented Policing) strategy, which allows us to look at specific problems in specific places,” Robinson said.
Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP) uses technological advances in both data collection and analytics to generate intelligence that more efficiently utilizes law enforcement resources.
Crime analyst
Robinson was on the agenda because he was seeking a pay increase for the department’s new crime analyst.
Chelsea Barker joined the RPD in early August and was hired to replace the crime analyst clerk, who retired. Barker was previously an analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Robinson asked the F&P Committee to increase the compensation for the position up to a salary step with a pay range of $58,864 to $75,649, due to the analyst’s increased duties and responsibilities over those of a clerk.
Robinson said he recently initiated a crime analysis project called Racine Crime Analysis and Trends (RCAT).
“She will be instrumental in helping us to drill down into the data to find trends,” the chief said of Barker. “From burglaries to homicides to shootings, she can help us find commonalties to lead and create an intelligence product for our general investigators, our personal crime investigators, the SI ++(Special Investigations) Unit, and our drug unit.
“That kind of skill is in high demand, and I just want to make sure we can retain her for several years to come.”
In addition to her other skills, Robinson said, Barker is an experienced grant writer.
“That will allow us to apply for grant funds in areas we’d like to implement programs, projects, and equipment that won’t burden the city itself,” he said.
ShotSpotter technology
One of the technologies for which Robinson would like to have a grant is acoustic microphones for gunshot detection, which are known by the name of the company who facilitates the technology: ShotSpotter.
The microphones are mounted in public spaces, such as on a light pole, and can detect the sound of gunshots, alerting the police and cutting down on delays in the response to shootings.
He praised the technology because, he said, the CPD learned that 70% of shots fired were not being reported to the police.
Controversy
However, the use of the acoustic microphones to alert police to shootings has long been controversial.
Alderman John Tate, president of the City Council, expressed concern the city might deploy that kind of technology. One of the criticisms of the technology is its use in communities of color, which critics say has led to overpolicing in those communities.
Another of the complaints is the cost/benefit ratio: the technology and its 24-hour support is expensive.
After Chicago renewed its contract with ShotSpotter for a reported $33 million, community members and activists spoke out in opposition, saying the money should have been used for other programs and that ShotSpotter did not reduce crime.
Alyx Goodwin, a Chicago community organizer, was quoted in a story published last week by The Trace, a nonprofit outlet focused on gun violence, saying: “It’s not a coincidence that the communities that are over-policed are the same communities that are demanding and in need of stronger infrastructure and things that actually prevent and interrupt violence, like jobs, housing, health care, and grocery stores.”
Goodwin’s comments came in the wake of an Aug. 24 report by the Chicago Office of Inspector General’s Public Safety section, which said that either the data does not support the argument that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun crime or the police department’s record keeping was too shoddy to reflect the evidence accurately, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
Further discussion
As the idea was only recently raised, the technology is a long way off from coming to Racine. Tate stressed the need for further conversation.
“As we dig deeper into what sort of technology we’re going to be deploying, we’ll need to have a robust conversation about some of the drawbacks and perhaps unintended consequences as it relates to policing and overpolicing,” he said. “Perhaps in certain areas, that doesn’t really serve necessarily the public safety interest.”
Robinson said before he applies for any grants, he will bring the matter before the council.
He added the acoustic microphones have many benefits, including the ability to distinguish fireworks from firearms, and their ability to focus specifically on areas where shots have been fired “not to malign a neighborhood but to rid that area of crime, specifically violent crime related to gunfire.”
NIBIN
Robinson said the RPD recently met the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in response to participating in a program called the National Integrated Ballistics Network.
The AFT would provide the equipment and funding that would allow the RPD to analyze shell casings and different firearms in order to determine if they’re linked to different shootings in the city.
“Ideally,” Robinson said, “it’s to help us reduce our gun violence.”