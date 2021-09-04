RPD chief wants intelligence-led policing strategy, but one aspect has been controversial elsewhere

The chief has experience with ShotSpotter from his time on the Cincinnati Police Department.

He praised the technology because, he said, the CPD learned that 70% of shots fired were not being reported to the police.

Controversy

However, the use of the acoustic microphones to alert police to shootings has long been controversial.

Alderman John Tate, president of the City Council, expressed concern the city might deploy that kind of technology. One of the criticisms of the technology is its use in communities of color, which critics say has led to overpolicing in those communities.

Another of the complaints is the cost/benefit ratio: the technology and its 24-hour support is expensive.

After Chicago renewed its contract with ShotSpotter for a reported $33 million, community members and activists spoke out in opposition, saying the money should have been used for other programs and that ShotSpotter did not reduce crime.