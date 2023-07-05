RACINE — After a little more than two years on the job, Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson is vacating his post.
Robinson submitted his resignation to the Racine Fire and Police Commission, effective July 14.
Robinson was sworn in as chief on May 10, 2021. He
previously served with the Cincinnati Police Department, where he started as a patrol officer in 2002 and eventually became commander of the criminal investigation division.
He was the second Black police chief for Racine.
Former Police Chief Art Howell, who retired in March 2021,
was the first. Howell served with the department for 37 years.
During Robinson's time with the RPD, he implemented strategies to deal with the national trend of increasing gun violence and to recruit new officers because of a significant vacancy rate, according to the Mayor's office.
Robinson recently made the decision to
dissolve the RPD's drug unit to better address gun violence in the city.
"Serving the Racine Police Department and the community has been the high point of my career in law enforcement," Robinson said in a statement. "I am so proud of our members and how they have persevered and handled the triumphs and the tragedies over the last two years."
The Journal Times requested an interview with Robinson to obtain more information about the chief's resignation, such as why he's leaving and where he plans to do next, but RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said Robinson will not be doing any interviews regarding his departure.
However, she did say Robinson will be going home to Cincinnati to spend more time with his family.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason thanked the chief for his service to the city and wished him well in his future plans.
RPD Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez will be the acting police chief until the Fire and Police Commission meets in the coming days to appoint an interim chief and start a search process for a new chief.
"I have every confidence that the department is in good hands," Robinson said. "I will forever be grateful for having had the experience of being a member of the Racine Police Department.”
Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk Racine Police Department officers, in photos
Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk RPD Officer Bennett Thill
Throwing
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Moses Gonzales throws a ball to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured) Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Dunked
Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill gets dunked Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Dunking
Wadewitz third grader Moses Gonzales presses the dunk tank button Monday afternoon and dunks Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill on the lawn outside the school, 2700 Yout St., Racine. Gonzales had missed hitting the button initially with his throws.
Rachel Kubik
Cheers
Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill goes for a dip into the tank Monday afternoon as Officer Travis Brady cheers on Wadewitz third grader Moses Gonzales on the lawn outside the school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
High five
Officer Travis Brady gets ready to high five Wadewitz third grader Moses Gonzales on Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Throwing it hard
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Marilyn Wirth throws a ball to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured).
Rachel Kubik
Getting ready
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Rhianna Robinson gets ready to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill on Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Lining up the shot
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Rhianna Robinson lines up her shot to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured) Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Lining up the shot
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Milaniya Harris lines up her shot to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured) Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Cheering on the class
Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill claps his hands Monday afternoon as Officer Travis Brady looks on outside the school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Throwing
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Jordan Huebner-Bolton throws a ball to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured) Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Coaching
Wadewitz Elementary School third grade teacher Jon Grant coaches his students on how to better throw the ball Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Lining up the shot
Wadewitz Elementary School third grader Marilyn Wirth lines up her shot to attempt to dunk Racine Police Department Officer Bennett Thill (not pictured) Monday afternoon on the lawn outside the elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Dip
Racine Police Department Officer Emily Draves goes for a dip Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Gearing up
Racine Police Department Officer Emily Draves gets ready to be dunked Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Laughing
Racine Police Department Officer Emily Draves and Officer Travis Brady laugh Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Dip
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady goes for a dip Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Dunked
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady claps his hands after getting dunked Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Gearing up
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady gets ready to be dunked Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Making a splash
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady makes a splash Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Speaking to students
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady speaks to students Monday afternoon after getting dunked on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
High five through the screen
Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady high fives students through the screen Monday afternoon after getting dunked on the lawn outside Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Racine.
Rachel Kubik
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.