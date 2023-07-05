RACINE — After a little more than two years on the job, Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson is vacating his post.

Robinson submitted his resignation to the Racine Fire and Police Commission, effective July 14.

Robinson was sworn in as chief on May 10, 2021. He previously served with the Cincinnati Police Department, where he started as a patrol officer in 2002 and eventually became commander of the criminal investigation division.

He was the second Black police chief for Racine.

Former Police Chief Art Howell, who retired in March 2021, was the first. Howell served with the department for 37 years.

During Robinson's time with the RPD, he implemented strategies to deal with the national trend of increasing gun violence and to recruit new officers because of a significant vacancy rate, according to the Mayor's office.

Robinson recently made the decision to dissolve the RPD's drug unit to better address gun violence in the city.

"Serving the Racine Police Department and the community has been the high point of my career in law enforcement," Robinson said in a statement. "I am so proud of our members and how they have persevered and handled the triumphs and the tragedies over the last two years."

The Journal Times requested an interview with Robinson to obtain more information about the chief's resignation, such as why he's leaving and where he plans to do next, but RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said Robinson will not be doing any interviews regarding his departure.

However, she did say Robinson will be going home to Cincinnati to spend more time with his family.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason thanked the chief for his service to the city and wished him well in his future plans.

RPD Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez will be the acting police chief until the Fire and Police Commission meets in the coming days to appoint an interim chief and start a search process for a new chief.

"I have every confidence that the department is in good hands," Robinson said. "I will forever be grateful for having had the experience of being a member of the Racine Police Department.”

