Below is the enrollment for the 12 private schools that have a significant number of Racine Parental Choice Program voucher students attending, as well as the number of students participating in the school’s special needs scholarship program, where the school receives additional funds, and the total payment from the state. Information was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Concordia Lutheran School
Choice students: 157 (Full-time equivalent)
Total enrollment: 222
Special Needs Scholarship Program students: 22
Estimated payment: $1.5 million
EverGreen Academy
Choice students: 372 FTE
Total enrollment: 387
Estimated payment: $2.9 million
HOPE Christian School – Via
Choice students: 380 FTE
Total enrollment: 380
Estimated payment: $3 million
Lutheran High School Association of Racine
Choice students: 187 FTE
Total enrollment: 270
Estimated payment: $1.6 million
Racine Christian School
Choice students: 82 FTE
Total enrollment: 151
Estimated payment: $660,000
Renaissance Lutheran School
Choice students: 359 FTE
Total enrollment: 374
Estimated payment: $3 million
Saint John’s Lutheran School – Racine
Choice students: 176 FTE
Total enrollment: 221
Estimated payment: $1.4 million
Shoreland Lutheran High School
Choice students: 133 FTE
Special Needs Scholarship Program students: 2
Total enrollment: 350
Estimated payment: $1.6 million
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, Inc.
Choice students: 1,230 FTE
Total enrollment: 1,552
Estimated payment: $10.2 million
Trinity Lutheran School – Caledonia
Choice students: 86 FTE
Total enrollment: 177
Estimated payment: $740,000
Trinity Lutheran School – Racine
Choice students: 178 FTE
Total enrollment: 212
Estimated payment: $1.4 million
Wisconsin Lutheran School – Racine
Choice students: 142 FTE
Total enrollment: 174
Estimated payment: $1.1 million
