Below is the enrollment for the 12 private schools that have a significant number of Racine Parental Choice Program voucher students attending, as well as the number of students participating in the school’s special needs scholarship program, where the school receives additional funds, and the total payment from the state. Information was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Concordia Lutheran School

Choice students: 157 (Full-time equivalent)

Total enrollment: 222

Special Needs Scholarship Program students: 22

Estimated payment: $1.5 million

EverGreen Academy

Choice students: 372 FTE

Total enrollment: 387

Estimated payment: $2.9 million

HOPE Christian School – Via

Choice students: 380 FTE

Total enrollment: 380

Estimated payment: $3 million

Lutheran High School Association of Racine

Choice students: 187 FTE

Total enrollment: 270

Estimated payment: $1.6 million

Racine Christian School

Choice students: 82 FTE

Total enrollment: 151

Estimated payment: $660,000

Renaissance Lutheran School

Choice students: 359 FTE

Total enrollment: 374

Estimated payment: $3 million

Saint John’s Lutheran School – Racine

Choice students: 176 FTE

Total enrollment: 221

Estimated payment: $1.4 million

Shoreland Lutheran High School

Choice students: 133 FTE

Special Needs Scholarship Program students: 2

Total enrollment: 350

Estimated payment: $1.6 million

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, Inc.

Choice students: 1,230 FTE

Total enrollment: 1,552

Estimated payment: $10.2 million

Trinity Lutheran School – Caledonia

Choice students: 86 FTE

Total enrollment: 177

Estimated payment: $740,000

Trinity Lutheran School – Racine

Choice students: 178 FTE

Total enrollment: 212

Estimated payment: $1.4 million

Wisconsin Lutheran School – Racine

Choice students: 142 FTE

Total enrollment: 174

Estimated payment: $1.1 million

