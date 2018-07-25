CALEDONIA — Starting Sunday, the roundabout at the intersection of highways 38 and K will be temporarily closed for a road surface treatment, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The work will see the installation of a high-friction surface treatment that has a rougher texture than the current pavement and will provide extra traction, DOT officials said. This is a standard treatment that is typically done a few years after roads are constructed, according to Mike Pyritz, communications manager with the DOT.
From Sunday morning through Aug. 2, the roundabout will be closed except for the northbound Highway 38 exit. On Aug. 3, the entire roundabout will close.
It will be open again from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, and then it will close again on Aug. 8. Work is scheduled to be completed the evening of Aug. 8.
A detour will be posted along highways G, 31, C and H, DOT officials said.
Plover-based Fahrner Asphalt Sealers is performing the work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Does anything just done recently not get worked on..again and again...
"a rougher texture than the current payment and will provide extra traction"
I think you mean "pavement."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.