Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Roundabout

CALEDONIA — Starting Sunday, the roundabout at the intersection of highways 38 and K will be temporarily closed for a road surface treatment, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The work will see the installation of a high-friction surface treatment that has a rougher texture than the current pavement and will provide extra traction, DOT officials said. This is a standard treatment that is typically done a few years after roads are constructed, according to Mike Pyritz, communications manager with the DOT.

From Sunday morning through Aug. 2, the roundabout will be closed except for the northbound Highway 38 exit. On Aug. 3, the entire roundabout will close.

It will be open again from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, and then it will close again on Aug. 8. Work is scheduled to be completed the evening of Aug. 8.

A detour will be posted along highways G, 31, C and H, DOT officials said.

Plover-based Fahrner Asphalt Sealers is performing the work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments