Rough riders: Allowing ATVs into traffic causes problems in some communities

Drunken riding

Mauston Alderman Rick Noe said he was disappointed to learn that ATV riders can ride drunk without fear of prosecution. Noe said he and other village officials have talked about seeking a change in state law.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The ramifications should be the same,” he said.

Although Noe said most ATV and UTV riders seem to be obeying the rules, he added, “There’s always a certain percentage that have got to take it to the extreme.”

In the Winnebago County City of Omro, City Administrator Linda Kutchenriter said police have issued “tons” of warnings since a local ordinance opened up the streets to alternative vehicles in 2019.

While there have been no incidents of drunk driving, Kutchenriter agreed that state law should be changed to allow prosecution of people riding drunk in traffic on ATVs.

“That is a concern that has to be taken care of at the state level,” she said.

Omro police instead have been busy with ATV owners veering off onto roads that are off-limits, as well as others violating local rules on seatbelts and helmets. Anyone riding a UTV must wear a seatbelt, and any ATV rider under age 18 must wear a helmet.