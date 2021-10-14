Rough riders: Allowing ATVs into traffic causes problems in some communities

UNION GROVE — Cities that allow ATV riders into regular traffic on the streets are reporting mixed results and some unforeseen complications, including drunk drivers who cannot be prosecuted.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
Other issues have included ATV or UTV riders transporting children unsafely, driving on roads that are off-limits, failing to wear seat belts, and damaging a wooden pedestrian boardwalk.
One community reports that ATV riders have blended into traffic smoothly without any problems.
At the request of Union Grove motorists who prefer getting around that way, village leaders are considering allowing the alternative vehicles — including golf carts — to travel on village roadways.
The Union Grove Village Board plans Oct. 25 to review language for a possible referendum next April to gauge public opinion on an issue that is drawing both support and opposition locally.
Differing views
Supporters say they would welcome ATVs or golf carts into traffic alongside cars and trucks. Opponents, however, worry about safety hazards, noise and other disruptions.
All-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles are generally used for off-road recreation, and are prohibited on public streets in Wisconsin unless a local ordinance has been implemented.
Union Grove officials are citing as examples several other communities where local ordinances have opened up the roads to alternative modes of transportation.
The City of Mauston took action earlier this year to allow ATVs and UTVs on local streets with speed limits of up to 45 mph. The Juneau County city has a population of 4,500 people, similar in size to Union Grove’s population of 5,000.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said an ATV rider was caught riding drunk in traffic shortly after the ordinance was passed.
Reeg said he also has witnessed other unsafe traffic incidents, including some riders traveling too fast, some hitting the brakes too abruptly and one parent carrying a child on an ATV in a way that seemed unsafe.
City police officers have written many warnings to ATV or UTV owners, Reeg said.
“There was a little uptick in enforcement needs,” he said.
The alleged drunken driver, however, could not be prosecuted in court like most drunken drivers. Because state law regards ATVs as recreational vehicles, drunken driving with an ATV is handled as a non-criminal citation issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, with no mention on a person’s driving record.
Drunken riding
Mauston Alderman Rick Noe said he was disappointed to learn that ATV riders can ride drunk without fear of prosecution. Noe said he and other village officials have talked about seeking a change in state law.
“The ramifications should be the same,” he said.
Although Noe said most ATV and UTV riders seem to be obeying the rules, he added, “There’s always a certain percentage that have got to take it to the extreme.”
In the Winnebago County City of Omro, City Administrator Linda Kutchenriter said police have issued “tons” of warnings since a local ordinance opened up the streets to alternative vehicles in 2019.
While there have been no incidents of drunk driving, Kutchenriter agreed that state law should be changed to allow prosecution of people riding drunk in traffic on ATVs.
“That is a concern that has to be taken care of at the state level,” she said.
Omro police instead have been busy with ATV owners veering off onto roads that are off-limits, as well as others violating local rules on seatbelts and helmets. Anyone riding a UTV must wear a seatbelt, and any ATV rider under age 18 must wear a helmet.
Kutchenriter said some riders do not know the rules, and others are visitors from neighboring cities where the rules are different.
“It’s a learning curve, that’s for sure,” she said. “Whether it’ll continue to be a problem, I don’t know.”
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said his Grant County community has recorded no problems since allowing ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on the streets in 2018.
Carlson said the rural city of 3,900 people already had road traffic that included farm machinery, Amish buggies and bicycles. So adding ATVs has not presented much an issue, he said.
“It’s just another means of getting around,” he said.
Union Grove officials have not decided how an ordinance would be framed, if the Racine County village decides to try the transportation alternative. The referendum in April would be advisory only, which means the village board would not be required to follow the results.
In the Dane County Village of Cross Plains, local officials included many restrictions in an ordinance passed last year, such as limiting the hours of the day when ATVs could be on the streets, and requiring children to wear helmets.
Police Chief Tony Ruesga said compliance has been generally strong, assisted partly by a local ATV club whose members have worked to promote safe riding.
However, Ruesga said, he gets complaints occasionally about ATV riders racing in the streets or riding in a park. In one case, a citation was issued to a rider who entered a highway that was off-limits.
Another ATV rider took his vehicle onto a pedestrian boardwalk and caused damage to the wooden boardwalk, where people walk alongside the Black Earth Creek. The perpetrator was not caught, and members of the ATV club agreed to pay for repairs to the boardwalk.
The police chief said he suspects the boardwalk rider was from out-of-town.
“Somebody thought they could travel on it,” Ruesga said. “They were long gone before we got there.”