RACINE — Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.

The program is sponsored by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice.

Rothschild will discuss the effect current campaign finance law has on curbing the military industrial complex, eliminating structural racism and saving the environment.

He will be available for questions after the lecture.

Rothschild was the editor and publisher of the Progressive Magazine for 32 years before moving to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, where he has focused on banning gerrymandering, limiting big and dark money in politics, expanding freedom to vote, and opposing the anti-democracy movements in Wisconsin and the U.S.

The church is handicapped accessible, assisted listening devices are available and sign language interpreters will be provided.