Rotary to make a decision on Post Prom by April 15

RACINE — What the 2020 Racine Rotary Post Prom, where students from nine area high schools come together for the "World's Best Prom," will look like remains unclear amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, the Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom Committee told The Journal Times, "We are continuing to monitor national, state, local, and school guidelines before any decisions are made regarding Post Prom."

Post Prom at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine is currently scheduled for May 16.

Earlier this week, the committee said it plans to make an announcement by April 15 at the latest about whether the prom will be canceled or how it will be altered.

All Wisconsin schools are closed indefinitely by order of the Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers and all gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.