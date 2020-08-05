Rotary organizers want area teens to remember: Prom is still on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The organizers of Racine’s legendary promenade want local teens to remember that Racine Founders Rotary Club Post Prom is still on during the pandemic, even if it won’t take its normal form this Saturday.

The pandemic-adapted tradition still includes a red carpet walk, this year at the Racine Zoo, and professional photos will be taken afterward outside Festival Hall while circus performers, including trapeze artists and stilt walkers to go along with “The Greatest Showman” theme, perform.

The times when students from each school should arrive at Racine Zoo and then go to Festival Hall can be found at: rotarypostprom.com.

Fifty guests will also receive a free small-scale red carpet to take home, courtesy of Carpetland.

As usual, the festivities will be televised starting at 8 p.m. online using prerecorded footage from the day and live looks at the virtual dance.

Shoutouts from surprise local and potentially international celebrities will also be aired honoring this year’s unique class of high school graduates.