RACINE — Quilts have surrounded Milwaukee artist Rosy Petri from the beginning.

Her grandmother made many quilts when Petri was growing up in Racine. When her grandmother died, Petri inherited them in 2016. But that isn’t the only thing that weaves Petri to an appreciation for fabric art.

Petri creates colorful layered fabric art pieces depicting people, hands and moments in history. It all started when she made her first quilt in high school as a cover-up for a surprise gift.

Some of her works were added earlier this month to the Racine Art Museum exhibition, In Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework, which features more than 55 artists and began last September. It’s set to continue until May 8.

“RAM is grateful to have Rosy Petri’s work in this exhibition,” stated RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna. “With her distinct voice and engaging aesthetic, Petri offers valuable perspectives on the African-American experience. While reverent, her textile portraits also encourage a new narrative of understanding and encourage a dialogue about identity and community.”

Beginning in Racine

Petri, 34, made her first stitching projects when she was in Racine, while attending high school at Walden III Middle and High School. She lived in West Racine and then in Caledonia.

When a childhood friend of Petri’s who enjoyed sewing was pregnant, Petri borrowed her friend’s sewing machine to make a baby blanket. But Petri didn’t tell her friend that, as not to ruin the surprise. Petri told her she’d be making a quilt for herself.

“Adding to what her work provides is Petri’s own background — it is thrilling to be able to showcase the thoughts and ideas of a Racine native,” Vigna said in a statement.

Her first quilt and baby blanket were made out of old blue jeans and calico fabric, respectively.

Petri pursued some college, studying communication and nonprofit management, at Northern Michigan University and Alverno College but didn’t complete a degree at either.

However, during those years, she began collecting blue jeans to make more quilts. Her passion grew.

She moved to Milwaukee in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2016 that Petri was introduced to African fabrics. She was living in Detroit at the time and worked at an African dress shop.

“I just fell in love with the colors, the patterns, the textures,” Petri said. “Just the motion and the life and the history. I love everything about the fabrics.”

Now she’s back in Milwaukee and she’s chosen to stick to fabric as opposed to other art mediums because fabric is really accessible, she said: “I couldn’t afford to go out and buy oil paints, but I could afford to tear up old blue jeans.”

She enjoys creating “really beautiful and useful things,” she said. “Black folks have historically worked with textiles. We have printing, stitching and weaving techniques.”

Petri emphasized the appreciation for decorative and functional art. “It’s fine to have a blanket, but it’s really wonderful to have a beautiful quilt to lay under at night.”

Successes

Petri has had many accomplishments throughout the years. She was selected as one of the Milwaukee Arts Board Mildred L. Harpole Artist of the Year in 2020 and was a Mary L. Nohl emerging artist. She was the Pfister Artist in Residence in 2019 in Milwaukee. She spoke highly of this experience, noting that she enjoyed making art at her own pace and style. She also enjoyed working with musicians and other artists to bring narratives to life.

But this wasn’t her first residency. Before that, she was a part of the Americorps Fellowship for Public Allies Milwaukee for two years. In February 2014, she participated in the New Work Artist residency at the Field Street House as part of the New Work Economy Experiment.

She’s additionally been a part of many art exhibitions throughout Wisconsin and her work has appeared in Illinois, New York and Missouri. It wasn’t until her work was displayed at Mahogany Gallery by Scott Terry, 1422 Washington Ave., that she could cross her first big solo show off her bucket list.

Mahogany opened at its Racine location in September 2020 and the first featured show on the gallery’s walls was Petri’s black musician-focused art. She said she appreciates what Terry is doing.

Petri grew up on Washington Avenue and used to walk past the building every day on her way to school.

“I wish I would’ve had something like that when I was younger,” she said. “I really want to express black joy; I want to make the cultural art that people are familiar with. I would want kids like me growing up in an amazing light.”

Her art at the RAM, 441 Main St., focuses on a different story, however. She described her work at the museum as chronicling years of a black woman living through a pandemic and police violence. It additionally represents marginalized genders and transgender people, black motherhood, queer people and protests.

“The killing of George Floyd shook the world,” she said. Her Milwaukee home is a few blocks away from the fifth district police station. Last summer, when there were protests surrounding Black Lives Matter and increased police/National Guard surveillance, she said she felt like she was living in a war.

Her work highlights the importance of community and expression, she said.

Future plans

Currently, Petri is working on a listening project for the Nohl fellowship that focuses on the experience of black women’s social justice work through the pandemic and protests. She’s also developing a campaign through the “Dreams to Reality Fund” sponsored by I Fund Women and Caress to finance the purchase of a longer sewing machine.

Looking to the future, Petri is unsure where her career is going because the pandemic has made it difficult to plan and predict, she said.

However, she did note that she’s interested in projects where she can travel and collect stories from other artists.

“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” she said. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”

