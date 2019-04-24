RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, working with Salmon Unlimited and volunteers, put 42,079 chinook salmon fingerlings into Root River at Pugh Marina early Wednesday afternoon.
The young fish were pumped into two floating pens, where they will be held and fed twice a day for two weeks, then released in the evening to minimize predation, said Angelo Trentadue, who is in charge of the project for Salmon Unlimited.
Because DNR personnel have marked each fish that went into the pens by removing its adipose (rear upper) fin, the results can be compared later with the fingerlings that went directly into the lake.
This is the fifth year of using the pens to try to give the new stock a better start.
The operation went well Wednesday, Trentadue said. However, he said the water temperature could become a problem; it was 58 degrees Wednesday, and if it reaches 60 degrees, the fish would have to be released from their pens early.
Wednesday’s delivery by the DNR, which pays for the fingerlings, was not the first nor the last of this spring, Trentadue said. Previously, the DNR stocked the river with coho salmon, brown trout and rainbow trout.
And next week, the DNR will deliver another 42,000 chinook salmon, Trentadue said. If the floating pens are still occupied, the newcomers will be poured directly into the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.