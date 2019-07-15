{{featured_button_text}}
Root River paddle

Three people enjoy a paddle down the Root River after attending an ice cream social at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., on Sunday. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Marv Letven says there is a hidden gem near Downtown Racine to which area residents don’t pay attention, and should: the Root River.

Letven said that the Root River could lead to many opportunities for the City of Racine’s future, recreationally and economically. “The possibilities are endless,” Letven said. “The Root River is a hidden gem.”

To bring more attention to the Root, the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St., hosted an ice cream social Sunday, featuring crafts, games, face painting, water balloons, canoeing and kayaking and, of course, ice cream.

Attendees enjoyed ice cream topped with blue and white sprinkles, courtesy of Culver’s. The event was heavily attended, with the REC parking lot nearly full shortly after the event began.

“I’m happy with how everything turned out,” said Laura Schultz, the environmental education manager at REC.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research.

“It’s all about bringing awareness to the Root River,” said Jim Chambers, vice president of the Root River Council.

Autumn Hamilton, who said she has worked at the REC for two summers, was renting canoes and kayaks to attendees during the event.

The REC rents kayaks and canoes on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 30.

Rental prices are $15 an hour for canoes and tandem kayaks and $10 an hour for single kayaks.

Hamilton said she was busy most of Sunday, with a mix of regular paddlers and new faces that had come to the REC for the ice cream social.

She said she often sees people without an outdoors background come into the REC and make their first padding attempt, something she said is fun to see. Working at the REC, Hamilton said, has taught her how much enjoys teaching.

Marybeth Zuhlke, a member of the Root River Council, said she hopes the event allowed families to have fun, learn the importance of taking care of the environment and help people “learn to be good citizens,” Zuhlke said.

