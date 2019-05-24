Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police Department announced on Friday that the County Line Road between the Union Pacific train tracks and Nicholson Road is closed due to flooding.

Caledonia police advise drivers on Facebook, "Do not drive around the barricades."

Captain Brian Wall said the recent rain from the Root River caused it to overflow and, with the rain expected in the coming days, officials expect the road to be closed through Memorial Day weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Sullivan as of 5 p.m. Friday, Racine County had received about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain within the last 72 hours, and it was possible another inch could be added to that total on Friday night.

