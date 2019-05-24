CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police announced on Friday that County Line Road between the Union Pacific train tracks and Nicholson Road is closed due to flooding.
Police advise drivers on Facebook, "Do not drive around the barricades."
Police Captain Brian Wall said the recent rain from the Root River caused it to overflow and, with the rain expected in the coming days, officials expect the road to be closed through Memorial Day weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, as of 5 p.m. Friday, Racine County had received about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain within the last 72 hours, and it was possible another inch could be added to that total overnight Friday. There was a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Saturday.
More rain is possible throughout the weekend, according to the Weather Service.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Saturday, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., the Weather Service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. In between, conditions are expected to be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
For Sunday there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Overall the forecast calls for partly sunny conditions, with a high near 62.
The forecast for Sunday Night calls for mostly clear conditions, with a low around 47.
Conditions don't look good for Memorial Day with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation, according to the Weather Service, is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are predicted, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high for Monday is expected to be 64.
Showers and thunderstorms are also likely overnight Monday mainly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, with a low around 58.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a high near 71.
If you’re going to post photos for your news stories, try some recent ones. Photos from 2 to 3 years ago aren’t news, they’re just filler.
