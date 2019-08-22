RACINE — The annual Root River Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St. The aim of the festival is to celebrate the Root River — the hidden gem of Racine.
This is a festival for the last Sunday in August and the last weekend before Labor Day weekend. The Root River Festival is in the spirit of a modern Chautauqua in a park setting with environmental education, live music, local food and community connections through dozens of local nonprofit organizations.
President Theodore Roosevelt called Chautauquas “the most American thing in America” and in his era attendance reached more than 45 million people across 10,000 communities.
Nonprofits represented
Local nonprofit environmental groups will have booths promoting their organizations and featuring hands-on activities at the festival. Participating groups include River Bend Nature Center, Hawthorn Hollow, Great Lakes Alliance, Root Pike WIN, Sierra Club, Root River Council and the Eco-Justice Center. The Racine Zoo will be attending along with some of their ambassador animals.
There will also be a children’s area with games and activities and a silent auction benefiting the Root River Council.
Kayak, boat rentals
The REC will host canoe and kayak rentals from noon to 4 p.m., with the last boat departing at 3:30 p.m. Rentals will be on a first-come basis. Boat rentals are free for the first 30 minutes, after which usual rental prices will be charged ($15/hour for a tandem kayak or canoe, $10/hour for a single kayak). Previous experience canoeing or kayaking is not required to participate in this activity and life jackets will be provided.
Music and food
The music stage will feature a dynamic range of performances from local high school musicians, including employees from the REC. Food will be available from local food trucks including Yogi’s Pudding and Q’s Stomach Fuel.
There is no admission fee to the Root River Festival, made possible by the generosity of several local organizations and friends and dedicated members of the Root River Council and the REC. Free parking will be available at 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave.
Root River Council
The Root River Council is a local nonprofit committed to revitalizing and redeveloping the Root River to create a sense of place, promote economic growth, improve water quality, and increase public access and interaction in the City of Racine. The Root River Council was formed in 2006 after a group of various community members decided to spread awareness and increase appreciation of the Root River.
The Root River Council is actively recruiting interested members who share their passion for the Root River. For more information, contact Marvin Letven, president, at mletven@yahoo.com, go to http://rootrivercouncil.org or follow the council on Facebook.
The REC
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
The REC is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 29. Rental prices are $10/hr for a single kayak and $15/hr for a tandem kayak or canoe. Season passes are available for $50 for an individual and $90 for a family of four. For more information, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912 (UW-Parkside) or 262-818-4200, or go to www.uwp.edu/REC.
