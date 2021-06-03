 Skip to main content
Root River Environmental Education Community Center opens Saturday for summer
Root River Environmental Education Community Center opens Saturday for summer

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Dog kayaking on the Root River

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., will be open for public kayak and canoe rentals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 5 with the last boat departing at 3 p.m. Rental prices are:

  • Single kayaks — $10/hour
  • Tandem kayaks — $15/hour
  • Canoes — $15/hour
  • Season passes — $50 for individual, $90 for family of four

Student discounts are available with a valid ID. Organizations and citizen groups may rent the facility during the week and at night for $25/hour or $75/hour with unlimited boating access. To make a reservation, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.

For updated policies and regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit uwp.edu/REC.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

