Root River Environmental Education Center

Two young women canoe past the Washington Park Golf Course. They launched from the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St.

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) is offering half-off boat rentals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the REC, 1301 W. Sixth St. The last boat will depart at 3 p.m. Boat rentals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Discounted rental prices include:

  • Canoes — $7.50/hour
  • Tandem kayaks — $7.50/hour
  • Single kayaks — $5/hour

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

The REC is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Sept. 29. Season passes are available for unlimited boating access and cost $50 for an individual and $90 for a family of four.

For more information, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912 (UW-Parkside) or 262-818-4200 (during Saturday and Sunday operating hours only), or visit www.uwp.edu/rec.

