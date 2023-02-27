Racine County is receiving heavy rainfall and some flooding.

The National Weather Service out of Sullivan issued a flood warning at 10:13 a.m. for the Root River Canal at Raymond for Racine County, effective Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning; however, the flood advisory threat came down as of noon Monday.

“It’s mainly the rivers that we're worried about now,” said Meteorologist Cameron Miller of the NWS.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the stage was 7.6 feet, according to the NWS flood warning. The bankfull stage is 7 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Monday afternoon to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast crest of 9.2 feet compares to a previous 9.1 foot crest in 1997.

Causes

Heavy rain was expected to fall on a deep primed snowpack, leading to increasing snow melt. Flows in rivers were expected to increase quickly and reach critical levels, according to the flood warning.

Racine has received between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain since about 4 a.m. Monday, and the heaviest rain fell between 6 and 9 a.m., according to the NWS.

A total of 1.63 inches was recorded at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road.

Miller said a few rivers are approaching bankfull.

“We’re keeping an eye out for minor flooding. We’re not expecting major flooding,” Miller said.

Since the area is receiving sleet and rain, sheets of ice are creating runoff, and the water has nowhere else to go. Thus, it’s going into the rivers, Miller said.

“The water can’t get into the ground to be soaked up,” Miller said.

Flooding to some lowland and agricultural land occurred. Floodwaters were also reported at a baseball diamond near Six Mile Road.

Severe flooding was observed on South Green Bay Road in Racine and Mount Pleasant.

According to Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson, catch basins were partially or totally frozen and were overwhelmed by the heavy rainfall.

“County crews are on scene working to try and free up the ice in the catch basins,” Anderson said as of 11 a.m. Monday. “The water is already beginning to recede. The public is asked to be aware of ponding on all area roadways.”

The Caledonia Police Department posted on Facebook Monday morning that the Village of Caledonia Highway Department put out barricades.

Anderson said the ground is still frozen and there are also frozen snow piles in many areas, which is hampering proper drainage and causing ponding all around Racine County.

“We are aware of several areas where flooding is currently occurring,” Anderson said. “The rainfall is slowing down, and the water ponding should begin to recede by this afternoon. County crews have been working to clear road ditches and storm drains in various areas.”

The public should be aware of changing conditions as the storm water begins to recede, she said.

According to a statement from the Racine County Office of Emergency Management, more deaths occur annually due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. It’s never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

The office is reminding the public and emphasizing the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” mantra.

Do not drive through deep water, as vehicles can become disabled and stranded in high water areas. If a road is posted as closed due to high water, please heed all information.

