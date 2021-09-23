 Skip to main content
Root River 5K Walk/Run set Saturday
RACINE — Billy's Posse Inc., a lost dog search and recovery team in Racine and Kenosha counties, is hosting the Root River 5k Walk/Run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

People are invited to walk with, or without, their well-behaved and leashed dog through three of Racine's parks along the Root River — Island, Colonial and Lincoln.

This is a timed run with awards and a gift basket raffled for participants. People will be able to meet pets available through Rescue Outreach and learn how to prevent their dog from going missing by Billy's Posse Inc.

The cost is $35 to participate. To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/894632-0 or call 262-833-7480. People can also register at the event.

