Yorkville hotel

Yorkville trustees unanimously approved this hotel Monday. The applicants will next go to the Board of Appeals for a variance to allow the hotel's maximum height of 45 feet.

 Sumitted Photo

YORKVILLE — A three-story, 100-room, dual-branded hotel appears to be on its way for Yorkville along South Sylvania Avenue near Highway 20 and the Interstate.

The “mid-scale” hotel, proposed for a 7-acre parcel immediately south of the existing Quality Inn, would be a $3.8 million project, according to an application submitted with Yorkville. Village trustees unanimously approved the hotel project during Monday night’s board meeting.

The applicants, Nimesh Patel, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Dan Verma, of Michigan City, Indiana, are next scheduled to go the Board of Appeals on Nov. 6 to secure a variance to allow the hotel to stand at a peak height of about 45 feet, according to Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney.

Patel and Verma are aiming for a construction start date of Nov. 18, according to the filings, with completion anticipated by the end of October 2020. The hotel would employ about 30 full-time and part-time employees and carry two brand designations: Comfort Inn & Suites and MainStay Suites.

Patel and Verma initially proposed the hotel to include a saltwater pool, McKinney said, but trustees had them change it to a freshwater pool over concerns with the sewer lines.

Neither Patel nor Verma could be reached for comment.

