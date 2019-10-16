YORKVILLE — A three-story, 100-room, dual-branded hotel appears to be on its way for Yorkville along South Sylvania Avenue near Highway 20 and the Interstate.
The “mid-scale” hotel, proposed for a 7-acre parcel immediately south of the existing Quality Inn, would be a $3.8 million project, according to an application submitted with Yorkville. Village trustees unanimously approved the hotel project during Monday night’s board meeting.
The applicants, Nimesh Patel, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Dan Verma, of Michigan City, Indiana, are next scheduled to go the Board of Appeals on Nov. 6 to secure a variance to allow the hotel to stand at a peak height of about 45 feet, according to Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney.
Patel and Verma are aiming for a construction start date of Nov. 18, according to the filings, with completion anticipated by the end of October 2020. The hotel would employ about 30 full-time and part-time employees and carry two brand designations: Comfort Inn & Suites and MainStay Suites.
I believe these gentleman were part of deal in Kenosha off Hwy 50 and the Interstate that didn’t turn out so well when they were suppose to rehab a hotel.
Wow! Another awesome hotel from the foxconn effect!! 30 full and part time jobs, which means 1 full and 29 part time! If I work at the 3 new hotels 34 hours each week (part timer) i still won't be able to afford health care! Keep those terrible jobs coming!! If you were wondering, foxconn was the Worst Deal Ever.
"whateverusay"......" If I work" LMAO Guess your thinking out loud again?
