Lyons News

TOWN OF LYONS — A roof collapsed Sunday night on a maintenance building at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

The roof collapse occurred at about 9 p.m. at the resort, which is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way in the Town of Lyons, just east of the City of Lake Geneva.

Grand Geneva officials said there was nobody inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Officials did not identify a cause for the collapse, although the incident occurred during a weekend when mild temperatures caused large accumulations of snow to melt.

No injuries were reported and resort officials said the collapse was not in a public area of the resort.

The Lyons Fire Department reported that roofs were checked in the surrounding area of the resort, and none were found to be compromised or at risk.

The Fire Department was on the scene for about an hour before turning over the cleanup to Grand Geneva staff.

Resort management issued a statement that the incident would not cause any disruption to guests or operations at the Grand Geneva.

