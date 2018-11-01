RACINE — After 64 years under the direction of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine, Roma Lodge will be taking over Racine’s annual Pancake Day next year.
The Kiwanis chapter, which decided in September to disband at the end of this calendar year, voted on Wednesday to pass direction of Pancake Day to Roma Lodge, which has vowed to continue the event at Festival Hall on the first Saturday in May.
“We’re honored that they chose us,” said David Chiapete, president of Roma Lodge.
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine, which declined to take over direction of the event itself, has agreed to support Roma Lodge in the endeavor.
Originally, some 14 organizations expressed interest in hosting Pancake Day, but by the time the vote was taken, the list had been whittled down to five.
“They were all worthy organizations,” said Randy Savaglio, president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine. “It was hard to pick.”
The Kiwanis who have been running the event plan to lend their expertise to the Roma Lodge during the first year.
Chiapete said the Roma Lodge looks forward to working with the Kiwanis Club of West Racine on this event and said it will continue to be called Kiwanis Club Pancake Day, with sponsorship by Roma Lodge.
Roma Lodge has donated more than $400,000 to various causes over the past 25 years or so, Chiapete said, and will continue to donate some of the proceeds of Pancake Day. He said it was too early to say which local organizations or charities would benefit.
He said members of Roma Lodge take great pride in doing things for the community.
“It’s a tremendous community event,” Chiapete said of Pancake Day.
The vote
Savaglio said he didn’t want to speak for the other members who voted as to why they chose Roma Lodge. He said the transition was at the very beginning stages.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine is one of three local Kiwanis clubs. An aging membership was a factor in the decision to disband, along with a lack of younger members joining, board member Jerry Andersen previously told The Journal Times.
Roma Lodge was founded in the early 1900s as a mutual aid society. The Roma Lodge continues as a fraternal organization that fosters Italian-American culture through social, cultural, and entertainment events, scholarships, and gifts to local charities. The lodge also operates a banquet and conference center at 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
“We’re honored that they chose us … It’s a tremendous community event.” David Chiapete, president of Roma Lodge
