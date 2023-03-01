RACINE — A rollover crash Tuesday night resulted in the death an 18-year-old woman.

At about 10:28 p.m., the Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Mead Street.

RPD officers found a GMC SUV that had rolled over and was heavily damaged. Two parked cars also were damaged.

According to witnesses, the GMC was traveling north at high speed when it struck a parked car, causing it to roll over.

One of the passengers in the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, was found unresponsive in the back seat by officers and had sustained severe injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Other occupants of the SUV included an 18-year-old man, who was the driver, another 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, and another 18-year-old woman.

The driver was arrested, and he and the 20-year-old man and the other 18-year-old woman were taken to the hospital, according to RPD, who said that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Racine Police traffic investigators are currently looking into the wreck. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the p3 app.

